Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 19, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
1.Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama
Description: This gripping crime thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of the influential Bansal family in Kanpur.
2.Four More Shots Please! Season 4
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Description: The fourth and final season brings back Siddhi, Damini, Anjana, and Umang as they enter a life-changing pact that pushes them to confront personal fears, career challenges, and emotional truths.
3.The Great Flood
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Sci-Fi, Disaster, Survival
Description: This South Korean sci-fi disaster film follows an AI researcher and her young son trapped inside a sinking apartment building after catastrophic floods begin to engulf the world.
4.Human Specimens
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Description: Adapted from Kanae Minato’s novel, this Japanese series revolves around Professor Shirô Sakaki, a butterfly researcher who confesses to turning six boys into human specimens.
5.Nayanam
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Psychological, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Description: Nayanam tells the story of an ophthalmologist who runs a charitable eye clinic while secretly conducting dangerous experiments.
6.Mrs. Deshpande
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Description: Madhuri Dixit stars as a convicted serial killer serving a long prison sentence who is approached by police to help catch a copycat murderer.
7.Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: December 19, 2025
IMDb Rating: NA
Genre: Mystery, Comedy, Thriller
Description: Mammootty plays Dominic, a disgraced former cop turned private detective. What begins as a simple case of finding a lost purse soon leads him into a dangerous murder mystery.