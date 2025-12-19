FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases December 19, 2025: New movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 19, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

1.Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Description: This gripping crime thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of the influential Bansal family in Kanpur.

2.Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Four More Shots Please! Season 4
2

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Description: The fourth and final season brings back Siddhi, Damini, Anjana, and Umang as they enter a life-changing pact that pushes them to confront personal fears, career challenges, and emotional truths.

3.The Great Flood

The Great Flood
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Sci-Fi, Disaster, Survival

Description: This South Korean sci-fi disaster film follows an AI researcher and her young son trapped inside a sinking apartment building after catastrophic floods begin to engulf the world.

4.Human Specimens

Human Specimens
4

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Description: Adapted from Kanae Minato’s novel, this Japanese series revolves around Professor Shirô Sakaki, a butterfly researcher who confesses to turning six boys into human specimens.

5.Nayanam

Nayanam
5

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Psychological, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Description: Nayanam tells the story of an ophthalmologist who runs a charitable eye clinic while secretly conducting dangerous experiments.

6.Mrs. Deshpande

Mrs. Deshpande
6

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: Madhuri Dixit stars as a convicted serial killer serving a long prison sentence who is approached by police to help catch a copycat murderer.

7.Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
7

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: December 19, 2025

IMDb Rating: NA

Genre: Mystery, Comedy, Thriller

Description: Mammootty plays Dominic, a disgraced former cop turned private detective. What begins as a simple case of finding a lost purse soon leads him into a dangerous murder mystery.

