Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here
UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet
Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space
New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 07, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
1.The Raja Saab
Featuring Prabhas as the lead, the film is a vibrant entertainer which is about the escapades of a delightful and sharp-tongued hero. The movie is full of action, comedy, romance, and drama to the point where it can be said to offer nothing less than a whole big-screen masala experience for the audience.
2.Jana Nayagan
Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the political action drama depicts a man's fight against corruption and injustice. The movie emphasises the core values of leadership, valiant acts and impressive acts of the artists.
3.Parasakthi
Standing in the limelight with Sivakarthikeyan, this heartwarming family drama delves into the themes of relationships, sacrifices and morals. It portrays the hardships of human beings and the intensity of their emotional connections.
4.The Chronology of Water (India Premiere)
Kristen Stewart's direction brought this internationally praised movie to its India premiere. The story, told poetically and artistically, delves into trauma, resilience and growth.
Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, SS Rajamouli's RRR, earns...
5.Sleepwalker
Starring Hayden Panettiere, who is mainly recognised for her characters, cheerleader Claire Bennet in Heroes (NBC) and country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville (ABC), this psychological thriller not only unfolds the mystery but also goes deep into the human mind, offering the viewers an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.