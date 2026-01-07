Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland, Canada? Will UK, France, Germany watch helplessly or defend them?

DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland? Will UK, France...

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get di

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

This week’s theatrical releases include The Raja Saab (action, comedy) and Sleepwalker (thriller, suspense), along with other films offering drama, emotions and international cinema.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 07, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

1.The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab
1

Featuring Prabhas as the lead, the film is a vibrant entertainer which is about the escapades of a delightful and sharp-tongued hero. The movie is full of action, comedy, romance, and drama to the point where it can be said to offer nothing less than a whole big-screen masala experience for the audience.

Advertisement

2.Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan
2

Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the political action drama depicts a man's fight against corruption and injustice. The movie emphasises the core values of leadership, valiant acts and impressive acts of the artists.

3.Parasakthi

Parasakthi
3

Standing in the limelight with Sivakarthikeyan, this heartwarming family drama delves into the themes of relationships, sacrifices and morals. It portrays the hardships of human beings and the intensity of their emotional connections.

4.The Chronology of Water (India Premiere)

The Chronology of Water (India Premiere)
4

Kristen Stewart's direction brought this internationally praised movie to its India premiere. The story, told poetically and artistically, delves into trauma, resilience and growth.

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, SS Rajamouli's RRR, earns...

TRENDING NOW

5.Sleepwalker

Sleepwalker
5

Starring Hayden Panettiere, who is mainly recognised for her characters, cheerleader Claire Bennet in Heroes (NBC) and country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville (ABC), this psychological thriller not only unfolds the mystery but also goes deep into the human mind, offering the viewers an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement