Five roles rejected by Allu Arjun that were later played by Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda

Here are 5 super hit movies that Allu Arjun turned down for various reasons:
Allu Arjun is a consummate performer. The Pushpa actor requires no introduction, and with the huge success of his film, he is now a pan-India sensation. However, when an actor spends a significant amount of time on a project, it's only reasonable for them to say goodbye to a few roles that come their way.
1. Liger
When this large project was still in the scripting stage in early 2020, it was reported that Allu Arjun would star as a boxer in the film, which was titled Fighter at the time. When Allu Arjun declined the project, the makers were taken aback, therefore the script was slightly altered before Vijay Deverakonda agreed to take it on.
2. Geeta Govindham
Fans of Allu Arjun were taken aback when the film made by his father was not picked up by him. Following the success of ‘Sarainodu’, the 'Pushpa' star reportedly believed the storyline was not for him, and hence the film ended up in Vijay's hands.
3. Arjun Reddy
The film that catapulted Vijay to unrivalled fame was remade countless times due to its critical and commercial success. According to multiple reports, this film was first offered to Allu Arjun, who, in his own words, said he couldn't take on such a demanding part since he didn't have the right mindset for it.
4. 100% love
Everyone adored Naga Chaitanya and Tamannah Bhatia in this romantic film, but it was first offered to Allu Arjun, who turned it down since he didn't want to sign a love story at the time.
5. Bhadra
This was a major player for Mass Raja Ravi Teja, but Boyapati had Allu Arjun in mind when he made this film. However, when the actor felt he couldn't do justice to such a big emotional massy film, the producers entrusted it to Ravi Teja.