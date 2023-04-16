Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Maniesh Paul were seen giving us major fashion goals at the Femina Miss India 2023 event.

On Saturday, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on Saturday. Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the 2nd runner-up.

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. Celebs including Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, and others also attended the event. They were seen giving us major fashion goals when they walked the red carpet. (With inputs from ANI)

Take a look;