Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Maniesh Paul were seen giving us major fashion goals at the Femina Miss India 2023 event.
On Saturday, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on Saturday. Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the 2nd runner-up.
The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. Celebs including Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, and others also attended the event. They were seen giving us major fashion goals when they walked the red carpet. (With inputs from ANI)
Take a look;
1. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was looking mesmerizing when walked the red carpet in a white gown at Femina Miss India 2023 on Saturday.
2. Manya Singh
Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh, who was also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16, was giving major fashion goals in purple gown.
3. Neha Dhupia
Former Miss India Neha Dhupia was looking gorgeous in a white gown while posing for the cameras.
4. Terence Lewis
Popular choreographer Terence Lewis was looking dapper in a white and white outfit.
5. Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul, who never fails to entertain us and is one of the best hosts in the county, was looking handsome.
6. Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar turned heads in a beautiful and bold dress, she was seen flaunting her smile while posing for the cameras.
7. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, one of the most talented Bollywood actors, opted for a black coat-pant, teamed up with a white shirt.
8. Ananya Panday on stage
Ananya Panday burned the floor when she performed in the pink outfit at Femina Miss India 2023 stage on Staurday.
9. Kartik Aaryan on stage
Kartik Aaryan never fails to win hearts with his power-pack performance, he was seen wearing a pink outfit when he grooved at Femina Miss India 2023 stage.
10. CM N. Biren Singh
Cheif Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh was also seen at the Femina Miss India 2023 event on Stauday.