February 2023 Week 3 movies, web series on OTT India releases: From Ranveer Singh's Cirkus to The Night Manager

While Netflix has Ranveer Singh's 2022 theatrical release Cirkus lined up, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to debut Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager.
The third week of February 2023 has begun with Valentine's Day being celebrated today across the globe. Many films and web series are releasing this week on various platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix, among others.
While Netflix has Ranveer Singh's 2022 theatrical release Cirkus lined up, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to debut Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager.
Here is a list of some films, and web series releasing this week.
1. Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV Plus
Releasing on February 24, 2023, on Apple TV Plus, The Reluctant Traveler star Eugene Levy. It is a travel series that sees him visiting various destinations including US, South Africa, Japan, and more.
2. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager at Disney+ Hotstar
Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, The Night Manager is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series by the same name. It is a six-episode limited series complete with thrill and adventure. The Night Manager will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.
3. The Romantics on Netflix
The Romantics, on Netflix, is a documetary series that honours the life and legacy of Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra. It delves deep into his legacy through archive material and in-depth celebrity interviews. The Romantics will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 14, 2023.
4. Yami Gautam's Lost on Zee5
Lost is a ZEE5 original, starring Yami Gautam as Vidhi, a crime reporter who sets out to locate a missing college student. Her journey is the main focus of this thriller. Lost will be availablefor streaming on Netflix from February 16, 2023.
5. Ranveer Singh's Cirkus on Netlix
Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, is the actor's first time in a double role. Cirkus is a comedy of errors full of chaos and misunderstanding when one set of twins decides to visit the city where the other set of twins operate a circus. Cirkus also features Deepika Padukone is a cameo appearance. Cirkus is all set to premier on Netflix on Febraury 17, 2023.