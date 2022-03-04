Fashion Friday: Urrfii Javed’s fashion choices that made netizens say 'kuch bhi'

Urrfii Javed has surprised people multiple times with her unique fashion statements. Let's jot down some of these looks.
'Bigg Boss OTT' gave actress Urrfii Javed the much-required push to grab eyeballs. Since then, the actress never missed a chance, and she has diverted netizens' attention innumerable times. So, let's jot down some uniquely funky outfits by Javed. (All images source: Urrfii Javed Instagram)
1. Who does that?
Well, this was the common reaction when Urrfii carried a shirt on her back. One really gets puzzled looking at her, thinking that how did she put on the shirt?
2. The diagonal blunder
One must hail Urrfii's confidence, she can carry the strangest outfit with much poise and elegance, and this picture is another example.
3. 'Yeh kya hai?'
As you can see, Urrfii's blue outfit is perfectly confusing. When the actress posted this picture, netizens went beserk and one of them said, "Now i feel very rich kyunki isse achha to mere ghar me pocha hai."
4. Urrfii- The unique fashionista?
As we said earlier, it takes courage to nail such unique outfits, and Urrfii knows how to slay. Among the outfits we mentioned above, this is the stylish avatar of Urrfii. Even one of the netizens commented, "Lovely you, lovely outfit."
5. The slayer
Donning a bodycon can sometimes be a task, and Urrfii wore the dress with her unique modifications. However, her classiness has to be applauded. Even her fans got impressed and termed her, "Absolutely gorgeous."