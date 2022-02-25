Fashion Friday: Stylish looks of 'Rangasthalam' star Samantha Ruth Prabhu that will leave you awestruck

You know Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her superior acting skills. Take a look at her style quotient that makes the actress so alluring.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an ace performer. She carries the same charm, and zeal of her debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesave,' and has outdone herself with each of her films. But apart from being a terrific actor, Samantha is a fashionista too, and she has a perfect sense of fashion. Do you want proof? Then let's go. (All images source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
1. Watch your back!
Here's the first proof, showcasing the starry grace of the 'Eega' actress. Samantha knows how to slay her naysayers by turning back on them, and looking seducingly charming in the backless top.
2. The million dollar smile
Not everyone can carry such an embroidered saree with a thigh-high slit to such perfection. That's what makes 'The Family Man' star sexy and cute at the same time.
3. Who you looking at?
In this picture, Samantha is looking dead-drop gorgeous with a leopard crop-top and jeans. Apart from the outfit, her eyes slays it all.
4. Azhagaana pen
Well, we didn't say anything, we just called the 'Majili' star a 'beautiful girl.' How charmingly she's nailing the jumpsuit, isn't it?
5. When eyes does the talking
After eyeing Samantha in green bodycon, we are assured that Samantha has charmed millions with her smoky eyes.
6. Ready for lazy weekend?
This is the perfect outfit to describe a lazy weekend day at home. Samantha's appealing smile makes her desirable in this oversized shirt.
7. What's next!
After giving one of the biggest chartbuster item songs of recent time, 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa The Rise,' Samantha will next be seen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in rom-com, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.' The film will release on 28 April in cinemas.