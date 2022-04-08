Search icon
Fashion Friday: Photos of Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna that prove her to be 'national crush'

Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna is a born-charmer, and these images prove it.

  Apr 08, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

After 2021's Pushpa The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most desirable women. A majority of filmgoers have a crush on her, and today we will give you a glimpse of Srivalli aka Rashmika's real-life moments, which certifies her as the new national crush. (All images source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)

1. The stellar Rashmika Mandanna

If you like Rashmika in the film, you will adore her in this avatar. Although she looks unrecognisable in shimmery pants, her drool-worthy eyes strike straight into the heart of her fans. 

2. Rashmika Snow White Mandanna

Nothing looks as alluring as a woman in a saree. This photo of Rashmika in a white saree is more than enough to make your day happier. 

3. The bling queen

If Rashmika Mandanna can look alluring in a saree, she can dazzle her fans in this golden one-piece.  

4. Dreamy Rashmika Mandanna

Apart from the nation, even megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also smitten by Rashmika. Recently, the actor shared a BTS moment from the sets with Rashmika, and captioned it, "Pushpa..!!!"

5. Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming project

Rashmika will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, and she will also star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. 

