Expensive things owned by Pushpa star Allu Arjun - From Rs 100 crore luxurious home to Rs 7 crore vanity van

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Allu Arjun.
From South superstar to a pan-India star, Allu Arjun's popularity and stardom, which transcends industries, was long coming. One of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry, Allu Arjun, who celebrates his birthday today, is the perfect family man. A humble human being Allu Arjun seems to remain unaffected by the superstardom that has come his way via his work in the years gone by. However, much like other celebrities, Allu Arjunn too likes to indulge in the luxury of life. From a swanky black vanity van to a fancy collection of cars, the Pushpa star is known to spend big.
1. Allu Arjun's swanky vanity van
South superstar Allu Arjun's swanky vanity van 'Falcon' which has the initials of the star, i.e 'AA', embossed on the outside of it, is priced at Rs 7 crore approximately.
2. Allu Arjun's Hummer H2
Allu Arjun's giant beast, the Hummer H2, is a fine addition to his collection of expensive things. Costing Rs 75 lakh approximately, the Hummer H2 attracts all the attention when on-road or when the star takes it to his sets.
3. Allu Arjun's Rs 100 crore home
Allu Arjun owns a magnificent Rs 100 crore house in Hyderabad that comprises a swimming pool, huge lawn, and other luxuries.
4. Allu Arjun's Range Rover Vogue
Allu Arjun's prefers to take the chic and luxurious Range Rover which costs between Rs 1.88 crore to Rs 4.03 crore, as his daily ride. After making the expensive purchase, Allu Arjun had tweeted, “New car in the house. I named him beast. Every time I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind. Gratitude."
New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019
5. Allu Arjun's Jaguar XJL
A Jaguar XJL in classic white, priced over Rs 1.2 crore is one of the many expensive rides in Allu Arjun's garage.