ENTERTAINMENT

Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful

Little Saint James, once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, became notorious due to criminal allegations. In 2023, billionaire Stephen Deckoff purchased it with plans for a luxury resort. The island is one of several private islands owned by billionaires, who often use them as exclusive retreats.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 11, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

1.What is Little Saint James?

What is Little Saint James?
1

Little Saint James Island serves as a private island which belongs to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The island measures approximately 70 to 78 acres and lies close to St. Thomas. The island gained recognition because of its billionaire owner who became its most prominent figure.

2.Who owned it?

Who owned it?
2

The island was purchased by American financier Jeffrey Epstein in 1998. He owned the island until he passed away in 2019. People commonly referred to the island as 'Epstein Island.'

3.Why it became famous

Why it became famous
3

People across the globe became familiar with the island because of the criminal investigations and Epstein-related accusations. The location became notorious because multiple people reported that illegal activities took place there.

4.New owner and plans

New owner and plans
4

Billionaire Stephen Deckoff purchased Little Saint James and Great Saint James Islands in 2023 for approximately 60 million dollars. He intends to develop the islands into a luxury resort but has not yet disclosed his complete plans for the project.

5.Other billionaire-owned islands

Other billionaire-owned islands
5

Little Saint James is not the only private island owned by billionaires. Larry Page, who co-founded Google, maintains ownership of Hans Lollik Islands, while John Malone possesses Sampson Cay, which is located in the Bahamas. Many rich people buy islands for privacy and luxury.

