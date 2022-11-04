Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022

From Breathe Into The Shadows 2 to The Crown Season 5, here are the most awaited OTT movies and series to binge-watch this month.
November is packed with exciting films and series scheduled to release on multiple OTT platforms. In this list, we take a look at seven such titles such as Enola Holmes 2 and Wonder Women which you definitely check out when they start streaming.
1. Enola Holmes 2
Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as the sister-brother duo of Enola Holmes and Sherlock Holmes, the suspense mystery film is the sequel to the 2020 film released on Netflix.
Streaming Date: November 4
2. Breathe Into The Shadows 2
The psychological crime thriller series continues from where the last season ended as Abhishek Bachchan stars its hunt again and Amit Sadh tries his best to stop him in the Amazon Prime Video India show.
Streaming Date: November 9
3. The Crown Season 5
Following the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the highly successful Netflix show is set to return with its fifth season with Imelda Staunton of Harry Potter fame as the British monarch.
Streaming Date: November 9
4. Tanaav
A Hindi adaptation of the Israel series Fauda, Tanaav is directed by Sudhir Mishra and stars Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, and Shashank Arora among others. It will release on Sony LIV.
Streaming Date: November 11
5. Monica O My Darling
The Vasan Bala-directed neo-noir crime comedy film features Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, and Sikandar Kher. Monica O My Darling will be a direct digital release on Netflix.
Streaming Date: November 11
6. Wonder Women
Directed by Anjali Menon, the SonyLIV film Wonder Women features leading ladies from the Malayalam film industry such as Nadhiya, Nithya Menen, and Parvathy Thiruvothu.
Streaming Date: November 18
7. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Set in the early 2000s in Bihar, Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is based on the nexus between crime and politics with Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary playing a cop and a gangster.
Streaming Date: November 25