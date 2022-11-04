Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2999227
HomePhotos

Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022

From Breathe Into The Shadows 2 to The Crown Season 5, here are the most awaited OTT movies and series to binge-watch this month.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 04, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

November is packed with exciting films and series scheduled to release on multiple OTT platforms. In this list, we take a look at seven such titles such as Enola Holmes 2 and Wonder Women which you definitely check out when they start streaming.

1. Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2
1/7

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as the sister-brother duo of Enola Holmes and Sherlock Holmes, the suspense mystery film is the sequel to the 2020 film released on Netflix.

Streaming Date: November 4

2. Breathe Into The Shadows 2

Breathe Into The Shadows 2
2/7

The psychological crime thriller series continues from where the last season ended as Abhishek Bachchan stars its hunt again and Amit Sadh tries his best to stop him in the Amazon Prime Video India show.

Streaming Date: November 9

3. The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5
3/7

Following the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the highly successful Netflix show is set to return with its fifth season with Imelda Staunton of Harry Potter fame as the British monarch.

Streaming Date: November 9

4. Tanaav

Tanaav
4/7

A Hindi adaptation of the Israel series Fauda, Tanaav is directed by Sudhir Mishra and stars Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, and Shashank Arora among others. It will release on Sony LIV.

Streaming Date: November 11

5. Monica O My Darling

Monica O My Darling
5/7

The Vasan Bala-directed neo-noir crime comedy film features Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, and Sikandar Kher. Monica O My Darling will be a direct digital release on Netflix.

Streaming Date: November 11

6. Wonder Women

Wonder Women
6/7

Directed by Anjali Menon, the SonyLIV film Wonder Women features leading ladies from the Malayalam film industry such as Nadhiya, Nithya Menen, and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Streaming Date: November 18

7. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
7/7

Set in the early 2000s in Bihar, Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is based on the nexus between crime and politics with Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary playing a cop and a gangster.

Streaming Date: November 25

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews