Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Against all odds, these Bollywood stories celebrate courage, perseverance, and the power of dreams. From ordinary beginnings to extraordinary triumphs, each film shows how determination and resilience can transform challenges into victories.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

1.Super 30

Super 30
1

Hrithik Roshan plays mathematician-teacher Anand Kumar, who coaches 30 underprivileged students in Patna for the IIT-JEE, fighting elitism and circumstance to open doors through education. Directed by Vikas Bahl.

2.English Vinglish

English Vinglish
2

Sridevi’s Shashi Godbole combats everyday belittling by learning English, reclaiming dignity and voice. Gauri Shinde’s debut premiered at TIFF 2012 to a standing ovation, cementing a landmark comeback.

3.Neerja

Neerja
3

Sonam Kapoor portrays Neerja Bhanot, the Pan Am Flight 73 head purser who saved passengers during the 1986 hijacking, an extraordinary act of courage by India’s youngest Ashoka Chakra awardee.

4.Chak De! India

Chak De! India
4

A disgraced ex-player, Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), coaches India’s women’s hockey team from written-off to world champions; discipline, teamwork and second chances done right.

5.Mary Kom

Mary Kom
5

Priyanka Chopra brings to life boxing great M.C. Mary Kom’s climb from humble beginnings to global glory, balancing motherhood and medals. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

6.Hichki

Hichki
6

Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur, a teacher with Tourette syndrome, flips her 'hiccups' into superpowers, lifting an underdog classroom and challenging prejudice. Inspired by Brad Cohen’s memoir Front of the Class.

7.Iqbal

Iqbal
7

A deaf-mute village boy (Shreyas Talpade) dreams of India blues; a faded, alcoholic coach (Naseeruddin Shah) helps him bowl past barriers, proof that talent + tenacity can outrun every 'no'. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

 

