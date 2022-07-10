Search icon
Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, Sanjay Dutt, others wish fans on auspicious festival

Take a look at how celebs wished fans on Eid-ul-Adha 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 10, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

It's Eid today, and on this auspicious day, a lot of movie and television stars from the South and North have used social media to greet their followers Eid Mubarak.

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan
1/7

Hina Khan posted photos of herself looking absolutely stunning and sends greetings to her followers.

2. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu
2/7

To wish fans, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! "

3. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra
3/7

The TV star Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter account and wishes fans on the festival.

 

4. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
4/7

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and share a customized photo wishing his fans the best.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 

5. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin
5/7

Jasmin Bhasin posted a photo of herself looking lovely in a suit.

 

6. Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey
6/7

Vikrant Massey wished his fans and posted pictures of himself sporting an amazing kurta.

 

7. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
7/7

Sara Ali Khan dropped a photo of herself and captioned it, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak."

 

 

