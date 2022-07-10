Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, Sanjay Dutt, others wish fans on auspicious festival

Take a look at how celebs wished fans on Eid-ul-Adha 2022.
It's Eid today, and on this auspicious day, a lot of movie and television stars from the South and North have used social media to greet their followers Eid Mubarak.
1. Hina Khan
Hina Khan posted photos of herself looking absolutely stunning and sends greetings to her followers.
2. Mahesh Babu
To wish fans, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! "
3. Karan Kundrra
The TV star Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter account and wishes fans on the festival.
Eid Mubarak :)— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) July 10, 2022
4. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and share a customized photo wishing his fans the best.
5. Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin posted a photo of herself looking lovely in a suit.
6. Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey wished his fans and posted pictures of himself sporting an amazing kurta.
7. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan dropped a photo of herself and captioned it, "Eid al-Adha Mubarak."