ENTERTAINMENT

Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

In the movie Dhurandhar, Sara’s looks reflect her personality and background by blending tradition and modernity. Her traditional appearances highlight elegance, innocence, and a high-status family background, while her simpler looks reveal her vulnerable and natural side.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 21, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

1.The white anarkali suit

The white anarkali suit
1

Sara looks like a traditional 'princess' in this outfit. The white Anarkali has delicate threadwork and is graceful and flowing. It gives her a sophisticated yet conventional appearance, symbolising the grace and innocence of her character.

2.The light green nightwear

The light green nightwear
2

Sara wears light green nightwear in more subdued and intimate scenes. In order to convey her character's vulnerable and natural side when she is at home and away from the drama, this outfit is straightforward and cosy.

3.The pink suit with golden border

The pink suit with golden border
3

This is an eye-catching traditional ensemble. A striking golden border gives the pink suit a hint of royalty. Her character's aristocratic family background is highlighted by this joyous and vibrant appearance.

4.The dark green short dress

The dark green short dress
4

This dark green short dress is stylish, showcasing her contemporary side. It depicts her character as a contemporary girl who adheres to current fashion trends, reflecting a youthful, 'Western' style.

Also read: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

TRENDING NOW

5.The kurta with brown jacket

The kurta with brown jacket
5

Sara is dressed in a simple, skin-colored kurta with a dark brown jacket on top. The jacket adds a tough, fashionable edge, while the neutral kurta appears grounded and mature. This combination demonstrates her character's fortitude and preparedness for the difficulties of the movie.

