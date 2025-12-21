Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now
Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government in Bangladesh, says, 'if killers not arrested till...'
Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend U-19 Final between India and Pakistan
Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs: Know how fatherhood and healthier lifestyle transformed him
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know
Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics
Bharti Singh recalls horrors of her second labour pain, reveals her water broke at midnight: 'I was shocked, shivering, my clothes, bedsheet were wet'
'Dream is now over': Ben Stokes' first reaction after Ashes defeat in just 11 days
Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh scores over 30 crore on its 3rd Saturday, to cross Rs 800 crore mark, yet movie FAILS to beat...
Elvish Yadav's FIRST statement on NGO scam after Munawar Faruqui's remarks, Bigg Boss winner says, 'Bahaana chahiye...', watch video
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 21, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
1.The white anarkali suit
Sara looks like a traditional 'princess' in this outfit. The white Anarkali has delicate threadwork and is graceful and flowing. It gives her a sophisticated yet conventional appearance, symbolising the grace and innocence of her character.
2.The light green nightwear
Sara wears light green nightwear in more subdued and intimate scenes. In order to convey her character's vulnerable and natural side when she is at home and away from the drama, this outfit is straightforward and cosy.
3.The pink suit with golden border
This is an eye-catching traditional ensemble. A striking golden border gives the pink suit a hint of royalty. Her character's aristocratic family background is highlighted by this joyous and vibrant appearance.
4.The dark green short dress
This dark green short dress is stylish, showcasing her contemporary side. It depicts her character as a contemporary girl who adheres to current fashion trends, reflecting a youthful, 'Western' style.
Also read: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'
5.The kurta with brown jacket
Sara is dressed in a simple, skin-colored kurta with a dark brown jacket on top. The jacket adds a tough, fashionable edge, while the neutral kurta appears grounded and mature. This combination demonstrates her character's fortitude and preparedness for the difficulties of the movie.