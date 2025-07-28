Dulquer Salman turns 42: Revisiting 7 films that prove his pan-India stardom

This actor's fan left him property worth Rs 72 crore before dying; not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jul 28, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
1.Ustad Hotel
His breakout role as Faizi, a chef reconnecting with his roots, blended food, family, and emotional wisdom. A national award-winning Malayalam gem.
2.Bangalore Days
Dulquer’s turn as the brooding biker Arjun in this youthful ensemble drama struck a chord with millennials and became an instant Malayalam classic.
3.Charlie
He played a mysterious nomad who inspires others through chance encounters. The whimsical narrative and Dulquer’s magnetic screen presence won him a Kerala State Film Award.
4.O Kadhal Kanmani
In this Mani Ratnam romance, Dulquer and Nithya Menen portrayed a modern couple exploring live-in relationships. It was stylish, soulful, and progressive.
5.Mahanati
As Gemini Ganesan in this Savitri biopic, Dulquer brought grace, complexity, and charisma, delivering one of his finest performances in Telugu cinema.
6.Sita Ramam
He starred as Lieutenant Ram in this poetic period romance, which struck a deep emotional chord across India. The film cemented Dulquer’s pan-Indian appeal.
7.Lucky Baskhar
In this retro-period crime thriller, Dulquer plays a humble bank cashier whose life spirals into a web of financial schemes and moral dilemmas. The film earned him the Telangana State Film Award, Special Jury Award for Best Actor.