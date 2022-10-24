Diwali 2022 | Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: 12 movies to watch with family on festival

From Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RRR to Sita Raman and Raksha Bandhan, list of films that you can watch with family on Diwali.
Festival of lights, Diwali brings family and friends together. Everyone eagerly waits for Diwali throughout the year, people start prepping for it weeks before. People love spending time with their close ones on this day, they sing, play games, watch movies, exchange gifts, and celebrate together.
Therefore, we have compiled a list of the latest films that you can watch with your family this Diwali, that too at home because we know 'home is where the heart is'.
1. Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar is a family entertainer. The story of the film revolves around a brother and his sister. The ending will definitely touch your heart.
2. Laal Singh Chaddha
Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of Forrest Gump, stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film is now available on Netflix.
3. Sita Raman
Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on August 5 to glowing reviews and critical acclaim. The film was later dubbed in Hindi and released in the Northern belt almost a month later on September 2.
4. Cuttputlli
Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.
The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.
5. Good Luck Jerry
Janhvi Kapoor's dark comedy is a rollercoaster ride, filled with unpredictable twists and turns.
Where to watch: Dinsey+ Hotstar
6. JugJugg Jeeyo
Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo features Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhanwan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.
Where to Watch: Prime videos
Release Date: July 22
7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
When it was released in theatres, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was well-received. Hindi-language streaming of the Anees Bazmee-directed movie will begin soon. Horror, humour, and mystery abound throughout the film.
Where to Watch: Netflix
8. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
The film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Divyang Thakkar, stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
9. KGF 2
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, one of the most successful movies, broke many box office records.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime
10. Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai travelled to Mumbai with her partner, who is accused of betraying her and forcing her into prostitution. She went on to own a brothel in Kamathipura and is reputed to have connections with gangsters and politicians in the underground.
Where to watch: Netflix
11. Badhaai Do
In India, the issue of LGBTQ+ rights is a touchy subject. Keeping this in mind, it is difficult for Indian filmmakers to make films on it. Regardless, Bollywood has given it a shot and has had some success. Badhaai Do, a film that was released in theatres last month, is another example. It's now streaming on Netflix.
12. RRR
With Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, the period action extravaganza has wooed audiences across the globe and the film has even started its campaign for Oscars 2023. The film earned around Rs 1200 crore and is the fourth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, as of now.