Diwali 2022 | Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: 12 movies to watch with family on festival

From Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RRR to Sita Raman and Raksha Bandhan, list of films that you can watch with family on Diwali.

Festival of lights, Diwali brings family and friends together. Everyone eagerly waits for Diwali throughout the year, people start prepping for it weeks before. People love spending time with their close ones on this day, they sing, play games, watch movies, exchange gifts, and celebrate together.

Therefore, we have compiled a list of the latest films that you can watch with your family this Diwali, that too at home because we know 'home is where the heart is'.