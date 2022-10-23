Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear

Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, Ekta Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan were seen posing for the paps.
On Sunday, including Divyanka Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, Ekta Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan gave us major fashion goals in traditional outfits when they arrived at the Diwali party.
Take a look:
1. Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan was looking mesmerising in a silver lehenga when she arrived for the Diwali party.
2. Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah was slaying in a traditional designer saree at the Diwali party on Sunday.
3. RajKummar Rao
RajKummar Rao arrived in a white traditional outfit at the Diwali bash.
4. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya stunned everyone when she arrived in a beautiful lehenga at Diwali party.
5. Ekta Kapoor
On Sunday, Ekta Kapoor was seen wearing a designer lehenga at Diwali party.
6. Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan
Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan were seen posing with each other on Choti Diwali.