Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear

Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, Ekta Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan were seen posing for the paps.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 23, 2022, 10:13 PM IST

On Sunday, including Divyanka Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, Ekta Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan gave us major fashion goals in traditional outfits when they arrived at the Diwali party.

Take a look:

1. Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan
1/6

Sonal Chauhan was looking mesmerising in a silver lehenga when she arrived for the Diwali party.

2. Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah
2/6

Daisy Shah was slaying in a traditional designer saree at the Diwali party on Sunday.

3. RajKummar Rao

RajKummar Rao
3/6

RajKummar Rao arrived in a white traditional outfit at the Diwali bash.

4. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
4/6

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya stunned everyone when she arrived in a beautiful lehenga at Diwali party.

5. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor
5/6

On Sunday, Ekta Kapoor was seen wearing a designer lehenga at Diwali party.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan

Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan
6/6

Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan were seen posing with each other on Choti Diwali. 

