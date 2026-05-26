Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | May 26, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
1.Divyanka Tripathi at the age of 41 gave birth to twin boys:
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys. Vivek shared an emotional note saying the wait is over and life feels more beautiful than ever. He lovingly called the twins 'Mere Karan Arjun' and asked fans for blessings. The announcement received huge love from fans and industry friends.
2.Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's relationship to marriage:
The couple met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, became friends, and later fell in love. They married in July 2016 in Bhopal. They are also Nach Baliye winners and remain one of TV’s most loved couples.
3.Family:
Divyanka Tripathi was raised in Bhopal by Narendra and Neelam Tripathi with her siblings. Vivek Dahiya comes from a Chandigarh-based family; his father is a lawyer, his mother a homemaker and he has a sister, Riya Dahiya.
4.Education:
Divyanka studied in Bhopal and is a gold-medalist rifle shooter with mountaineering training. Vivek completed his Master’s in International Business Management in the UK and worked in the corporate sector before acting.
Also read: Ashutosh Rana-Renuka Shahane 25th anniversary: Couple recreates sweet varmala ceremony, fans react: ‘Perfect couple’
5.Combine networth:
The couple’s combined net worth is around INR 50 crore, earned through acting, reality shows, and brand endorsements. Both Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have built successful careers in the television industry, making them one of the most popular and financially strong TV couples.