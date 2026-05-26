Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

1 . Divyanka Tripathi at the age of 41 gave birth to twin boys:

1

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys. Vivek shared an emotional note saying the wait is over and life feels more beautiful than ever. He lovingly called the twins 'Mere Karan Arjun' and asked fans for blessings. The announcement received huge love from fans and industry friends.