3 . Did Amitabh vow to never work with Chandra Barot?

A claim suggests that Amitabh Bachchan's ego was hurt when the song "Khaike Paan Banaraswala" became a hit, leading him to allegedly vow not to work with anyone associated with director Chandra Barot. This may have contributed to Barot's limited filmography after Don. However, the source of this information is unofficial and based on hearsay, and Barot never publicly criticised Bachchan.