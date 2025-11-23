Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain
ENTERTAINMENT
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 23, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
1.Raj Kapoor's eldest great grandchildren
Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter, Ritu Nanda, passed away in 2020 due to cancer. She is survived by her two children, her son Nikhil Nanda and daughter Natasha Nanda. While Natasha didn't marry, Nikhil got married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children, a daughter, Navya Nanda Naveli and a son, Agastya Nanda, making them great-grandchildren of legendary Raj Kapoor. Agastya has followed in his great-grandfather's footsteps as he has made his acting debut with Archies and is now awaiting the release of his next film, Ikkis. However, Navya, who is the eldest great-grandchild, stays away from the showbiz industry and instead turned an entrepreneur.
2.Karisma Kapoor's children-Samiara, Kiaan
Raj Kapoor's eldest granddaughter, Karisma Kapoor, married Sunjay Kapur in 2003 at the iconic RK Studios. The couple, though divorced in 2016, has two children: a daughter, Samaira, born in 2005, and a son, Kiaan, born in 2011. Both Samaira and Kiaan, the great-grandchildren of Raj Kapoor, are currently studying, and it is yet to be known if they are willing to enter the film industry and take forward the legendary Kapoor's legacy.
3.Riddhima Sahni's daughter Samara
Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Riddhima Sahni is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. In several interviews, she has mentioned that her daughter, Samara, Raj Kapoor's great-granddaughter, is "110% joining the movies", while stating that it is in her blood due to her maternal family's extensive history in Bollywood.
4.Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons- Taimur and Jeh
Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, has two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Both Taimur and Jeh, Raj Kapoor's great-grandsons, are still very young, and their future careers will be entirely their choice as mentioned by their parents in interviews. There is no pressure on them to become actors; while Taimur has currently shown more interest in sports like cricket and football, Jeh is still a toddler.
5.Ranbir Kapoor's daughter-Raha Kapoor
Raj Kapoor's eldest grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, who is married to Alia Bhatt, has a daughter, Raha Kapoor. It is too early to tell if Raha, who is three years old, will enter the film industry. Also, both Ranbir and Alia have stated they want her to find her own path in life. Knowing the fact that Raha has a bloodline of both maternal(Bhatts) and paternal lines(Kapoors) in the movie business, chances are high that she may be inclined towards acting someday in life.
6.Armaan Jain's son-Rana Jain
Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain's son Armaan Jain, who is married to Anissa Malhotra, has a son named Rana Jain. Rana was born three months after Raha Kapoor, making him the youngest great-grandchild of Raj Kapoor as of now. He is just two years old, and it is too early to assume whether he will choose movies or some other career paths.