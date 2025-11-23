FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain

Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title

Centre's BIG clarification after row erupts over Chandigarh Bill: 'Proposal only to...'

Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale jets shot down, operation sindoor

What is Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill? What does it mean for Chandigarh? Know here

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and World Cup team dance to ‘Uyi Amma’ at Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet night

'Tumhara kaam hai hatana': Shreyas Iyer loses cool as security staff click selfies with him at hotel, video goes viral

Smriti Mandhana's father falls ill, wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed indefinitely, confirms her manager

IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen power South Africa to dominant 489; India 9/0 at stumps

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against

Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'

Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor are significantly contributing to the enduring legacy of the Kapoor family in Bollywood. Moving forward, it is speculative whether Raj Kapoor's great-grandchildren, like Raha, Taimur, and Rana, will join Bollywood and carry forward the legacy.

Varsha Agarwal | Nov 23, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

1.Raj Kapoor's eldest great grandchildren

Raj Kapoor's eldest great grandchildren
1

Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter, Ritu Nanda, passed away in 2020 due to cancer. She is survived by her two children, her son Nikhil Nanda and daughter Natasha Nanda. While Natasha didn't marry, Nikhil got married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children, a daughter, Navya Nanda Naveli and a son, Agastya Nanda, making them great-grandchildren of legendary Raj Kapoor. Agastya has followed in his great-grandfather's footsteps as he has made his acting debut with Archies and is now awaiting the release of his next film, Ikkis. However, Navya, who is the eldest great-grandchild, stays away from the showbiz industry and instead turned an entrepreneur. 

Advertisement

2.Karisma Kapoor's children-Samiara, Kiaan

Karisma Kapoor's children-Samiara, Kiaan
2

Raj Kapoor's eldest granddaughter, Karisma Kapoor, married Sunjay Kapur in 2003 at the iconic RK Studios. The couple, though divorced in 2016, has two children: a daughter, Samaira, born in 2005, and a son, Kiaan, born in 2011. Both Samaira and Kiaan, the great-grandchildren of Raj Kapoor, are currently studying, and it is yet to be known if they are willing to enter the film industry and take forward the legendary Kapoor's legacy. 

3.Riddhima Sahni's daughter Samara

Riddhima Sahni's daughter Samara
3

Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Riddhima Sahni is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. In several interviews, she has mentioned that her daughter, Samara, Raj Kapoor's great-granddaughter, is "110% joining the movies", while stating that it is in her blood due to her maternal family's extensive history in Bollywood.

4.Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons- Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons- Taimur and Jeh
4

Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, has two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Both Taimur and Jeh, Raj Kapoor's great-grandsons, are still very young, and their future careers will be entirely their choice as mentioned by their parents in interviews. There is no pressure on them to become actors; while Taimur has currently shown more interest in sports like cricket and football, Jeh is still a toddler. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Ranbir Kapoor's daughter-Raha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's daughter-Raha Kapoor
5

Raj Kapoor's eldest grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, who is married to Alia Bhatt, has a daughter, Raha Kapoor. It is too early to tell if Raha, who is three years old, will enter the film industry. Also, both Ranbir and Alia have stated they want her to find her own path in life. Knowing the fact that Raha has a bloodline of both maternal(Bhatts) and paternal lines(Kapoors) in the movie business, chances are high that she may be inclined towards acting someday in life. 

6.Armaan Jain's son-Rana Jain

Armaan Jain's son-Rana Jain
6

Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain's son Armaan Jain, who is married to Anissa Malhotra, has a son named Rana Jain. Rana was born three months after Raha Kapoor, making him the youngest great-grandchild of Raj Kapoor as of now. He is just two years old, and it is too early to assume whether he will choose movies or some other career paths. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against
Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'
Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s
India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title
India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup
Centre's BIG clarification after row erupts over Chandigarh Bill: 'Proposal only to...'
Centre's BIG clarification amid Chandigarh Bill row: 'Proposal only to...'
Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale jets shot down, operation sindoor
Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE