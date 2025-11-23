Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

1 . Raj Kapoor's eldest great grandchildren

Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter, Ritu Nanda, passed away in 2020 due to cancer. She is survived by her two children, her son Nikhil Nanda and daughter Natasha Nanda. While Natasha didn't marry, Nikhil got married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children, a daughter, Navya Nanda Naveli and a son, Agastya Nanda, making them great-grandchildren of legendary Raj Kapoor. Agastya has followed in his great-grandfather's footsteps as he has made his acting debut with Archies and is now awaiting the release of his next film, Ikkis. However, Navya, who is the eldest great-grandchild, stays away from the showbiz industry and instead turned an entrepreneur.