2 . Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda, celebrated for his impeccable mimicry and comedic timing, is currently delighting fans on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Interestingly, he too was offered the role of Jethalal but chose not to take it. Now an essential part of the Netflix show’s third season, Kiku is also said to be teaming up with actress Dalljiet Kaur for a new TV venture, further expanding his creative pursuits.