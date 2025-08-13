Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous? Here's why

US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats
'You are 26...': Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary makes Boney Kapoor emotional, pens heartfelt note
'6.592 NOT OUT...': AI records the safe crossings of elephants across railway tracks, not the runs made by any cricketer
Apple issues BIG clarification on Elon Musk's allegations over favoruing OpenAI ChatGPT; says 'our goal is to...'
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement to..., check new rules here
US issues BIG statement after Asim Munir's nuke threat, says relations with India and Pakistan...
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
Indian Railways: BIG relief for train passengers, TTE cannot verify tickets for 8 hours during this time of the day, BUT... Small TWIST Inside
CJI BR Gavai agrees to 'look into' Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs amid row
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 13, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
1.Anjum Fakih
Known for her roles in popular TV shows, Anjum Fakih revealed that being single and in the acting profession made landlords hesitant to rent to her. Many societies had reservations about her lifestyle due to common stereotypes about actors.
2.Zain Imam
Zain Imam revealed that during his struggling days he faced discrimination due to his religion and acting career. He also shared that things got so tough at one point that he had to sleep in his car due to repeated rejections.
3.Abhishek Kapur
The Kundali Bhagya actor shared that even when landlords were willing, housing society rules often blocked the process. The concern was the assumption that actors lead “in disciplined lifestyles,” making it harder for them to be accepted.
4.Shireen Mirza
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed that being a Muslim, single, and an actor led to frequent refusals. Even when she found available flats, they were overpriced, making the search even more challenging.
5.Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali revealed that many people were biased about an actor’s profession and, as a solution, advised carrying family photo albums while house hunting to help prove their relationships and build trust with landlords.