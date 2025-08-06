5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
1.Ram Charan
Ram Charan, the 'Mega Power Star,' owns a private jet through Trujet, the airline associated with his family. He frequently uses it for personal vacations and film promotions, valuing the convenience and flexibility it provides.
2.Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun reportedly acquired a sleek six-seater private jet shortly after his wedding. Seen traveling with family and film crews, most famously to a destination wedding, the jet underscores his status and pan‑India popularity.
3.Jr NTR
Jr NTR, acclaimed for his performance in RRR, owns a private jet estimated at around Rs 8 crore. The aircraft is stationed at Shamshabad Airport and is used selectively for both personal and professional travel.
4.Nagarjuna Akkineni
Veteran star Nagarjuna owns a private jet that he often uses for family trips and professional commitments. The jet reflects his enduring legacy and standing in South Indian cinema.
5.Nayanthara
Known as the 'Lady Superstar' of South cinema, Nayanthara reportedly owns her own private jet. She uses it for a mix of work-related travel and personal vacations, highlighting her independent success in the industry.