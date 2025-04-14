2 . Kareena Kapoor Khan: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

2

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the original choice for the female lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela. She opted out of the project due to creative differences and scheduling conflicts. Deepika Padukone later took on the role, which became one of her most celebrated performances.