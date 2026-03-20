Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 20, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy to the Dhurandhar 2 after-party in a bold maroon jacket layered over a printed shirt and paired with dark trousers. His vibrant outfit perfectly matched his lively dance moves, making him the center of attention at the celebration.
2.Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun kept it stylish and youthful in a soft peach top paired with a black sequined mini skirt. Her look was fun, fresh and perfect for the party vibe, adding a touch of sparkle to the evening.
3.Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon turned heads in a stunning metallic silver draped gown. The elegant outfit highlighted her graceful style, making her one of the most glamorous presences at the after-party.
4.Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal kept it effortlessly cool in a casual jacket layered over a dark t-shirt and trousers. His rugged yet polished look added a touch of understated charm to the night.
5.Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi went for a relaxed and classic style in a black shirt paired with a light-colored jacket. His simple yet elegant look reflected comfort while still fitting the party mood.
6.Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil looked sharp in an all-black outfit, styled with a structured jacket. His clean and modern look added sophistication to the event.
7.Danish Pandor
Danish Pandor opted for a smart casual outfit in darker tones, keeping his look minimal yet stylish. His effortless appearance blended perfectly with the relaxed party atmosphere.
Also read: Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi takes inspiration from Akshay Kumar, performs her own stunts, impresses fans
8.Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam
Aditya Dhar wore a casual black jacket over a black shirt, paired with dark jeans, giving him a simple yet stylish look. Yami Gautam looked elegant and graceful in a white outfit, complemented by a matching white shawl, creating a soft and sophisticated appearance at the event.