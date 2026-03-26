Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

After Dhurandhar 2, Vivek Agnihotri join forces with Bhushan Kumar for Operation Sindoor, says film is 'backed by extensive, ground-level research'
US-Israel-Iran War: India fast-tracks oil and LPG import deals amid Middle East supply crisis
Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress chairperson responding well to treatment says Delhi hospital; Know what exactly happened to 79-year-old leader
Viral video: Amid US-Iran war, Boman Irani mocks Donald Trump, invites him to Dadar Parsi Colony with gas cylinder: 'Peace ke liye kuch bhi'
Massive Layoffs in Meta? Hundreds may be axed, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hints at shift to AI, focus on new areas
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermione's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'
Who is Mangesh Yadav? Meet truck driver's son, picked by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore, set to play along with Virat Kohli in IPL 2026
Dehradun: 26-year-old medical student found dead in car, family alleges abetment, probe underway
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral pic of Ranveer Singh in turban holding cigarette: 'I hold highest respect for Sikhs'
US-Iran War: Tehran grants safe passage to India, Pakistan and 3 other friendly nations through 'Strait of Hormuz'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
1.Opening records
Dhurandhar 2 reportedly achieved an exceptional opening, driven by strong bookings and a wide release strategy. Films that break opening records usually benefit from high pre-release buzz, strong star power and holiday or weekend releases. High occupancy rates and fast ticket sales in the first 24 hours are commonly used industry indicators of a blockbuster opening.
2.Box office records
In the film industry, records such as fastest to reach Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore are measured based on official box office tracking. Movies that achieve these milestones quickly typically sustain strong daily earnings and positive word of mouth. Highest single-day collections and weekend earnings are key benchmarks used to compare commercial success across films.
3.Global records
Global box office records include overseas opening collections and worldwide gross milestones. Films that perform strongly internationally usually have wide distribution and appeal across multiple markets. Achievements like highest worldwide opening weekend or fastest global earnings growth are tracked using combined domestic and international revenue data.
4.Digital records
Digital performance is measured through trailer views, social media engagement, and streaming statistics. Record-breaking trailers often gain millions of views within 24 hours across platforms. OTT deals and first-day streaming numbers are verified through platform reports, while trends and mentions are tracked using social media analytics tools.
Also read: Shreya Ghoshal takes Rs 1.65 crore for live shows? Fans miffed over speculations: 'She deserves even more'
5.Industry and impact records
Industry recognition includes awards, audience ratings, and cultural influence. Records such as most awards or highest audience ratings depend on official award bodies and review aggregators. Cultural impact is reflected through fan engagement, merchandise sales and franchise expansion, including quick announcements of sequels.