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After Dhurandhar 2, Vivek Agnihotri join forces with Bhushan Kumar for Operation Sindoor, says film is 'backed by extensive, ground-level research'

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After Dhurandhar 2, Vivek Agnihotri join forces with Bhushan Kumar for Operation Sindoor, says film is 'backed by extensive, ground-level research'

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IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 is a highly popular film known for breaking multiple records at the box office, on digital platforms and globally. Its strong release and wide appeal made it one of the most talked-about films.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

1.Opening records

Opening records
1

Dhurandhar 2 reportedly achieved an exceptional opening, driven by strong bookings and a wide release strategy. Films that break opening records usually benefit from high pre-release buzz, strong star power and holiday or weekend releases. High occupancy rates and fast ticket sales in the first 24 hours are commonly used industry indicators of a blockbuster opening.

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2.Box office records

Box office records
2

In the film industry, records such as fastest to reach Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore are measured based on official box office tracking. Movies that achieve these milestones quickly typically sustain strong daily earnings and positive word of mouth. Highest single-day collections and weekend earnings are key benchmarks used to compare commercial success across films.

3.Global records

Global records
3

Global box office records include overseas opening collections and worldwide gross milestones. Films that perform strongly internationally usually have wide distribution and appeal across multiple markets. Achievements like highest worldwide opening weekend or fastest global earnings growth are tracked using combined domestic and international revenue data.

4.Digital records

Digital records
4

Digital performance is measured through trailer views, social media engagement, and streaming statistics. Record-breaking trailers often gain millions of views within 24 hours across platforms. OTT deals and first-day streaming numbers are verified through platform reports, while trends and mentions are tracked using social media analytics tools.

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5.Industry and impact records

Industry and impact records
5

Industry recognition includes awards, audience ratings, and cultural influence. Records such as most awards or highest audience ratings depend on official award bodies and review aggregators. Cultural impact is reflected through fan engagement, merchandise sales and franchise expansion, including quick announcements of sequels.

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