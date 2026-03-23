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Ranveer Singh has roots in Pakistan? Here's why he is perfect as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2

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Ranveer Singh has roots in Pakistan? Here's why he is perfect as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh has roots in Pakistan? Here's why he is perfect as Hamza Ali Mazar

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur initiates proceedings to remove his widow Priya Kapur from RK Family Trust

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks to remove Priya from RK Family Trust

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood

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Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

Ranveer Singh continues to redefine Bollywood with his powerhouse performances in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. From embodying multiple characters to breaking box office records, he blends versatility, emotional depth and sheer intensity to set new standards in Indian cinema.

DNA Web Desk | Mar 23, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

1.One Film, Multiple Lives: Hamza, Jaskirat & Sher-e-Baloch

One Film, Multiple Lives: Hamza, Jaskirat & Sher-e-Baloch
1

In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer doesn’t just play a character—he embodies three distinct personalities. From Hamza’s intensity to Jaskirat’s emotional depth to the ferocity of Sher-e-Baloch, each role comes with a completely different look, voice, and body language. Pulling this off in a single film is rare—and he makes it look effortless.

Range Like No Other

From Alauddin Khilji Padmavat, to Murad in Gully Boy, from Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani to Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—and now Hamza—his filmography is a masterclass in versatility.

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2.Unmatched Character Transformation

Unmatched Character Transformation
2

Not just costume changes—Ranveer becomes the character. His physicality, posture, and even micro-expressions shift so naturally that you forget you’re watching the same actor.

Box Office Beast Mode

With Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, he hasn’t just delivered hits—he’s rewritten records. From massive openings to now holding the highest Hindi opener of all time, Ranveer has proven he’s both a performer and a box office phenomenon.

3.Every Performance Feels Fresh

Every Performance Feels Fresh
3

No repetition. No comfort zone. Each character feels like a new discovery. His performances don’t blur into each other—they stand tall, individually iconic. And with Hamza, he has set the bar high for generations to come.

Emotional Depth That Hits Hard

Whether it’s vulnerability, rage, love, or internal conflict—Ranveer taps into emotions with raw honesty. The emotional graph in Dhurandhar 2 especially showcases a level of maturity that elevates the film.

4.Acting Through the Eyes

Acting Through the Eyes
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Some of his most powerful moments come without dialogue especially in the Dhurandhar part 1, 26/11 scene. His eyes convey pain, power, and unpredictability—making even silent scenes unforgettable.

Action With Purpose

This isn’t just stylised action—this is performance-driven action. Every punch, every movement in Dhurandhar 2 feels rooted in character, making it impactful rather than superficial.

Also read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

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    5.Reinventing Mass Heroism

    Reinventing Mass Heroism
    5

    Ranveer has redefined what it means to be a “mass hero.” He blends intensity with nuance, scale with substance—giving audiences both cinematic spectacle and layered storytelling.

    Critical + Audience Love = Rare Combination

    From critics to industry insiders to fans, the praise for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 has been unanimous. It’s rare for a performance to dominate both reviews and box office, but Ranveer has done it consistently.

    The Generational Benchmark

    With these films, Ranveer Singh hasn’t just delivered performances—he’s set a standard. For actors of this era and beyond, Dhurandhar is now the benchmark of what true cinematic acting looks like.

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