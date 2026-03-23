Dhurandhar The Revenge: 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh earns title of Bollywood biggest superstar of this decade

1 . One Film, Multiple Lives: Hamza, Jaskirat & Sher-e-Baloch

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In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer doesn’t just play a character—he embodies three distinct personalities. From Hamza’s intensity to Jaskirat’s emotional depth to the ferocity of Sher-e-Baloch, each role comes with a completely different look, voice, and body language. Pulling this off in a single film is rare—and he makes it look effortless.

Range Like No Other

From Alauddin Khilji Padmavat, to Murad in Gully Boy, from Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani to Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—and now Hamza—his filmography is a masterclass in versatility.