Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossing films in India; check full list here

ENTERTAINMENT
Varsha Agarwal | Dec 29, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
1.Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2
With the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, anticipation was sky-high for the sequel, and it righteously delivered. Allu Arjun's fanbase and the film's intense action sequences drew huge numbers at the box office, making Pushpa 2 the highest-grossing film in India. The film collected Rs 1742 crore worldwide, with Rs 1234 crore from India, according to Sacnilk.
2.Baahubali: The Conclusion-2
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a box office phenomenon! Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic action film has grossed a whopping Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It broke multiple records, including becoming the first Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club and the highest-grossing film in the Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.
3.KGF: Chapter 2
The Yash-starrer broke records and took the box office by storm. The film's intense action, music, and Yash's power-packed performance as Rocky made it a blockbuster. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 1215 crore worldwide, and its India net collection stood at Rs 859 crore.
4.RRR
Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR became an EPIC explosion upon release. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this action-drama is a global phenomenon as it grossed Rs 1230 crore globally and Rs 782 crore in India net. The film's gripping narrative, stunning visuals, and power-packed performances made it a massive hit. RRR also made waves internationally, winning awards and breaking records.
5.Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's action-packed thriller Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, entering the Rs 1,000 crore club. The film's gripping narrative and epic action sequences have been driving its success ever since it was released. The film has so far collected Rs 1065 crore worldwide, and Rs 690 crore in India.
6.Kalki 2898 AD
Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, this sci-fi epic has shattered records worldwide. With a worldwide gross of Rs 1042.25 crore, it's the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
7.Jawan
Jawan is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, also the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and seventh-highest grossing Indian film. Directed by Atlee, this action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan minted Rs 1160 crore globally and Rs 640.25 crore in India.
8.Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is a 2025 Indian Kannada-language epic mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, the movie has become a massive hit, grossing Rs 852 crore worldwide and Rs 622.48 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.
9.Chhaava
Chhaava is a historical epic film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie has received mixed reviews but has been a massive box office hit, grossing Rs 807.91 crore worldwide, and Rs 601.54 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.
10.Stree 2
Stree 2, the supernatural horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik, has shattered records worldwide. With a worldwide gross of Rs 857.15 crore, it's the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 and the tenth-highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The film's gripping narrative, stunning visuals, and power-packed performances by Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi have made it a blockbuster.