Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossing films in India; check full list here

1 . Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2

With the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, anticipation was sky-high for the sequel, and it righteously delivered. Allu Arjun's fanbase and the film's intense action sequences drew huge numbers at the box office, making Pushpa 2 the highest-grossing film in India. The film collected Rs 1742 crore worldwide, with Rs 1234 crore from India, according to Sacnilk.