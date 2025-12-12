Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 12, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has become a major topic of discussion in India this season, grossing an impressive Rs 216 crore so far. Viewers praise its gripping storytelling, action, and standout performances.
As excitement around the film continues, fans are curious to know how much each actor earned for bringing these characters to life.
2.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh leads the cast as a secret agent, earning praise for his energetic and emotionally deep performance. He tops the film’s salary chart with reports indicating an income of RS 30-50 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in Dhurandhar.
3.Akshaye Khanna
Despite his impactful performance, Akshaye Khanna’s reported salary stands at Rs 1-3 crore, nearly ten times less than Ranveer’s fee.
4.Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt steps into the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam, bringing his trademark intensity to the film. The veteran actor reportedly earned Rs 8-10 crore for his part in the film.
5.R. Madhavan
In Dhurandhar, R. Madhavan plays a character inspired by India’s National Security Advisor. He reportedly earned Rs 9 crore, placing him just behind Ranveer Singh on the salary scale.
6.Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal; his role is not only crucial to the story but also highlights his versatility. Reports say he earned Rs 1 crore for his performance.
7.Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun, who portrays Yalina Jamali, has also earned applause for her character. She reportedly charged Rs 1 crore.