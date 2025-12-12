Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

'Woh kaam adhura reh gaya': Hema Malini REVEALS one milestone Dharmendra wished to acheived: 'He was very serious about it'

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off’

Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?

India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

Tata ClassEdge & ENpower: Scaling Future Skills in Schools

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos

In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t

From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…

Dhurandhar's cast salaries revealed. Ranveer Singh tops the pay scale, earning ten times more than Akshaye Khanna. Full breakdown of R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun's fees.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 12, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar
1

Dhurandhar has become a major topic of discussion in India this season, grossing an impressive Rs 216 crore so far. Viewers praise its gripping storytelling, action, and standout performances.

As excitement around the film continues, fans are curious to know how much each actor earned for bringing these characters to life.

Advertisement

2.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
2

Ranveer Singh leads the cast as a secret agent, earning praise for his energetic and emotionally deep performance. He tops the film’s salary chart with reports indicating an income of RS 30-50 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in Dhurandhar.

3.Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna
3

Despite his impactful performance, Akshaye Khanna’s reported salary stands at Rs 1-3 crore, nearly ten times less than Ranveer’s fee.

4.Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
4

Sanjay Dutt steps into the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam, bringing his trademark intensity to the film. The veteran actor reportedly earned Rs 8-10 crore for his part in the film.

TRENDING NOW

5.R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan
5

In Dhurandhar, R. Madhavan plays a character inspired by India’s National Security Advisor. He reportedly earned Rs 9 crore, placing him just behind Ranveer Singh on the salary scale.

6.Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal
6

Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal; his role is not only crucial to the story but also highlights his versatility. Reports say he earned Rs 1 crore for his performance.

7.Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun
7

Sara Arjun, who portrays Yalina Jamali, has also earned applause for her character. She reportedly charged Rs 1 crore.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?
India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has
Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools
Tata ClassEdge & ENpower: Scaling Future Skills in Schools
IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building
IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad build
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam sc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement