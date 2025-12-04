Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 04, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
1.1) A Stellar Cast
Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble of powerhouse actors including R. Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Each actor brings their A-game, ensuring that every scene is charged with energy and emotion. The sheer talent on screen promises a cinematic experience that’s both compelling and unforgettable.
2.2) Never-Before-Seen Action
From the first look to the trailer, Dhurandhar has teased audiences with jaw-dropping action sequences that promise to push the boundaries of Indian cinema. The film brings together one of the most ambitious action teams ever seen in a mainstream Hindi production—Aejaz Gulab, Sea-Young Oh, Yannick Ben, and Ramazan Bulut—four specialists from entirely different schools of stunt design. Sources close to the production hint at adrenaline-pumping stunts and large-scale set pieces crafted to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with each sequence designed to feel distinct and unforgettable. Dhurandhar is poised to redefine action in Bollywood.
3.3) Aditya Dhar Returns After URI
After making waves with the critically acclaimed URI: The Surgical Strike, director Aditya Dhar returns, bringing his signature intensity and meticulous storytelling. Fans can expect a gripping narrative, larger-than-life action, and a cinematic vision that only Dhar can deliver. His comeback is one of the most anticipated of the year.
4.4) Music That Packs a Punch
Dhurandhar isn’t just a visual spectacle; its music is an experience that lingers long after the credits roll. Composed by Sashwat Sachdev, every track pulses with electrifying energy and emotion. From the adrenaline-fueled Dhurandhar Title Track to the chart-busting fire of Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan, and the soul-stirring romance of Gehra Hua, sung by the incomparable Arijit Singh, each song has a rhythm that will make you hit replay again and again. This isn’t just a soundtrack—it’s the heartbeat of the film, amplifying every moment on the big screen and making the theatre experience truly unforgettable.
5.5) Debutant Sara Arjun Shines
Making her debut in Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun is already creating a buzz for her remarkable performance. While the male leads deliver intensity and gravitas, Sara brings heart and vulnerability, beautifully grounding the film’s emotional core. Everyone who has seen rushes of the film suggests she’s a strong contender for next year’s best debut awards, making her performance one to watch closely.
6.6) Masters of Proven Storytelling: Jio Studios & B62 Studios
Jio Studios and B62 Studios have a track record of delivering films that resonate with audiences, think Article 370, Dhoom Dhaam, and the recently released Baramulla. Their collaboration on Dhurandhar promises yet another powerhouse story, combining strong narratives with technical brilliance, ensuring the film is as gripping as it is visually spectacular.
With an unstoppable cast, adrenaline-fueled action, a visionary director, powerful music and a promising new talent, Dhurandhar is more than just a film; it’s a cinematic event you cannot miss. Make sure to grab your tickets and experience the thrill on the big screen.