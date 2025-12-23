Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

3 . His Entry Into Lyari: Becoming One With the Chaos and the People

3

Ranveer’s entrance into Lyari is acclaimed as one of the best character-immersion scenes of his career. The way he walks through the neighbourhood, absorbing its colours, its pulse, its spirit, is a masterclass in understated intensity. He doesn’t perform the scene… he lives it. In that moment, the audience isn’t watching an actor but a man blending into a world far from his own.