Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Miscreants set a Hindu family's home on fire, gives 'final warning' to community with note, 'if you fail...'
Kwala and Schull Tech Partner to Strengthen Africa’s Web3 Infrastructure
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade: What it means for developers and the future of Web3?
After Hasina, Tarique Rahman emerges as key figure in India-Bangladesh equation
Rapper Badshah creates history, becomes first Indian to own rare 'Barbie' Rolex watch worth Rs 9 crores
Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, THIS 8 lane expressway to cut time between two cities, set to open by...; Check details here
Major trouble for Kapil Sharma, PPL India takes comedian, Netflix to Bombay High Court due to this reason: Report
SWIFT, JPMorgan and Deutsche Börse Pilot unified deposit bridge, signaling a new phase of tokenised banking
Who is Anok Yai? 28-year-old supermodel reveals health battle, congenital lung defect
Who is Deepak Johnson? Voice behind viral 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song, here's all you need to know him
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 23, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
1.The 26/11 Sequence: When Silence Spoke Louder Than Chaos
Ranveer’s portrayal during the emotional 26/11 stretch is one of the most defining moments of Dhurandhar. Without excessive dramatisation, he conveys grief, rage, helplessness, and resolve, all at once. Viewers felt the weight of every second, making it a sequence that sits heavily on the heart long after the scene ends. It’s the moment that changes his character… and the audience.
2.The High-Octane Bike Chase: Raw, Relentless, Ranveer
This isn’t just an action set-piece; it’s adrenaline blended with emotion. Ranveer tears through narrow lanes and open streets with terrifying urgency. His body language speaks of a man running against fate itself. The chase has already become a fan favourite—cinematic, fierce, and unforgettable.
3.His Entry Into Lyari: Becoming One With the Chaos and the People
Ranveer’s entrance into Lyari is acclaimed as one of the best character-immersion scenes of his career. The way he walks through the neighbourhood, absorbing its colours, its pulse, its spirit, is a masterclass in understated intensity. He doesn’t perform the scene… he lives it. In that moment, the audience isn’t watching an actor but a man blending into a world far from his own.
4.The Wedding Fight Sequence: A Storm Unleashed
Explosive, gritty, and emotionally charged, the wedding fight sequence is where Ranveer’s physicality meets storytelling. Each punch, each blow, each expression reflects layers of frustration, fury, and unstoppable determination. It’s chaotic yet controlled, making it one of the standout action moments of Dhurandhar.
5.The Slap by Sara: A Pause That Hurt More Than Any Punch
In a film filled with fire, this is the scene that brings a sudden stillness. When Sara’s character slaps him, Ranveer’s reaction, shock, heartbreak, and acceptance deliver a gut punch. It’s a moment that speaks of relationships, consequences, and pain that doesn’t need noise to be felt deeply. The audience remembers the silence more than the slap.
6.The End Sequence: The Wrath of God, The Rise of Dhurandhar 2
The finale is pure cinematic thunder. Ranveer transforms into a force of nature—rage, justice, and destiny colliding in one unstoppable storm. The “wrath of god” visual, his walk into the fire of his next battle, and the final shot teasing Dhurandhar 2 sent theatres into frenzy. It’s the kind of ending that leaves you breathless and hungry for more.
These scenes didn’t just touch us… they claimed space in our minds and refuse to leave. And that is the mark of a truly iconic performance. Truly, Ranveer is the finest actor of this generation.