HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he takes on dangerous missions and faces bigger threats. With returning characters like R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the sequel promises high-octane action, suspense and emotional

Anshika Pandey | Dec 20, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

1.Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed?

Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed?
1

In Dhurandhar 2, the speculations are that the mysterious character Bade Sahab is played by Dawood Ibrahim. The audience is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the formidable villain's confrontation with Hamza Ali Mazari and the resulting heated drama and conflict of the highest magnitude in the sequel. Major revelations and an upsurge of the spy action plot are anticipated, thus making the sequel more exciting.

2.Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi
2

In the film Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi portrays Jameel Jamali, a mighty politician whose deeds influence the bigger spy drama and his presence in the sequel would be more extensive and significant as the plot thickens.

3.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
3

Ranveer Singh is back in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, a daring and talented New Year's Eve spy who is the protagonist of the narrative. His character will have to go through even more difficult situations and more spectacular action scenes as the storyline ascends to new peaks.

4.R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan
4

R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, an officer of high rank in the intelligence department. His part in Dhurandhar 2 is likely to increase, as he takes Hamza under his wing and gets him ready for more intricate spying missions.

5.Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun
5

Sara Arjun portrays Yalina Jamali, a crucial figure related to the political and emotional aspects of the tale, as well as one who provides depth and personal stakes to Hamza's trip.

6.Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
6

Sanjay Dutt enacts the character of Chaudhary Aslam, a high-ranking security officer whose existence alone provides the team working against exposing dangerous criminals and dealing with espionage threats with power and dominance.

7.Competition at the Box Office

Competition at the Box Office
7

The release date of Dhurandhar 2 is set for March 19, 2026, and it is anticipated to go up against other major films in theatres. The confrontation at the box office will result in more excellent films being available for viewers to select from during that week.

