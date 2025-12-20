Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

1 . Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed?

1

In Dhurandhar 2, the speculations are that the mysterious character Bade Sahab is played by Dawood Ibrahim. The audience is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the formidable villain's confrontation with Hamza Ali Mazari and the resulting heated drama and conflict of the highest magnitude in the sequel. Major revelations and an upsurge of the spy action plot are anticipated, thus making the sequel more exciting.