Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means
THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'
Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69
Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics
Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics
BOLLYWOOD
Anshika Pandey | Dec 20, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
1.Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed?
In Dhurandhar 2, the speculations are that the mysterious character Bade Sahab is played by Dawood Ibrahim. The audience is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the formidable villain's confrontation with Hamza Ali Mazari and the resulting heated drama and conflict of the highest magnitude in the sequel. Major revelations and an upsurge of the spy action plot are anticipated, thus making the sequel more exciting.
2.Rakesh Bedi
In the film Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi portrays Jameel Jamali, a mighty politician whose deeds influence the bigger spy drama and his presence in the sequel would be more extensive and significant as the plot thickens.
3.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is back in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, a daring and talented New Year's Eve spy who is the protagonist of the narrative. His character will have to go through even more difficult situations and more spectacular action scenes as the storyline ascends to new peaks.
4.R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, an officer of high rank in the intelligence department. His part in Dhurandhar 2 is likely to increase, as he takes Hamza under his wing and gets him ready for more intricate spying missions.
5.Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun portrays Yalina Jamali, a crucial figure related to the political and emotional aspects of the tale, as well as one who provides depth and personal stakes to Hamza's trip.
6.Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt enacts the character of Chaudhary Aslam, a high-ranking security officer whose existence alone provides the team working against exposing dangerous criminals and dealing with espionage threats with power and dominance.
7.Competition at the Box Office
The release date of Dhurandhar 2 is set for March 19, 2026, and it is anticipated to go up against other major films in theatres. The confrontation at the box office will result in more excellent films being available for viewers to select from during that week.