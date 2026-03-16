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Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0, know about his education, family, career

Shashwat Sachdev is an award-winning Indian music composer from Jaipur who blends classical and modern styles. He is known for his work in Bollywood, independent albums and international projects, including Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

1.Who is Shashwat Sachdev?

Who is Shashwat Sachdev?
1

Shashwat Sachdev is a National Award–winning Indian music composer and producer from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He began learning music at age three, training in Hindustani classical vocals and rhythm and later in Western classical piano. He began his career professionally in Los Angeles before returning to India to work on films and albums.

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2.Family and music education

Family and music education
2

Shashwat grew up with strong musical influences, mastering Indian and Western music from a young age. His early training and later studies in sound design and production in Los Angeles helped him blend traditional and modern styles in his compositions.

3.Career and Breakthrough

Career and Breakthrough
3

He gained recognition with Phillauri and later Uri: The Surgical Strike, winning the National Film Award and Filmfare R.D. Burman Award. He has composed for films, series, and independent albums, showing versatility across genres.

4.Dhurandhar and youth impact

Dhurandhar and youth impact
4

In 2025, Shashwat composed the soundtrack for Dhurandhar, mixing classic melodies with contemporary beats. The music appealed widely to youth, topping global streaming charts and earning critical praise for its fresh, energetic style.

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5.Dhurandhar 2 and future projects

Dhurandhar 2 and future projects
5

Shashwat is working on Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) and making his Telugu debut with The India House. These projects expand his influence in Indian cinema and show his continued innovation in film music.

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