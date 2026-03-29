Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

2 . Pinda aka Udaybir Sandhu

2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's interval scene, featuring Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh and his friend Pinda in the bathroom, is the film's most intense sequence. Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda, has not only captured the audience's hearts with his acting, but female fans are also swooning over his pumped-up look, making him the new crush. The internet is buzzing over his dialogue, "Jassi, tujhe yaad nhi aayi ghar ki," and fan-made reels are flooding the internet.