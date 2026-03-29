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Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

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For happiness, fix your mental scripts

For happiness, fix your mental scripts

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Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

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Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2 has taken the internet by storm, and it's not just the action-packed sequences or the star-studded cast that's creating the buzz. The film's characters, with their unique personalities and memorable dialogues, have captured the hearts of audiences across the country.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 29, 2026, 12:48 AM IST

1.Jameel Jamali aka Rakesh Bedi

Jameel Jamali aka Rakesh Bedi
1

If Dhurandhar 2 was ruled by Ranveer Singh, it became an internet sensation thanks to the iconic character Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. From his screen presence to body language to his dialogue 'Mera bacha hai tu', he's taken over the internet, leaving viewers in awe of his talent and the depth of his character.

 

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2.Pinda aka Udaybir Sandhu

Pinda aka Udaybir Sandhu
2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's interval scene, featuring Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh and his friend Pinda in the bathroom, is the film's most intense sequence. Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda, has not only captured the audience's hearts with his acting, but female fans are also swooning over his pumped-up look, making him the new crush. The internet is buzzing over his dialogue, "Jassi, tujhe yaad nhi aayi ghar ki," and fan-made reels are flooding the internet.

3.Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor

Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor
3

Uzair Baloch, played by Danish Pandor, has won hearts with his layered character; however, the twist in the climax has triggered a memefest on the internet. Netizens are going gaga over his character sketch, and Danish has even caught the attention of female fans for his screen presence.

4.Suicide Bomber aka Hirav Mehta

Suicide Bomber aka Hirav Mehta
4

There were several high points in Dhurandhar 2; however, the scene where SP Choudhary, played by Sanjay Dutt, was killed by a suicide bomber while 'Tamma Tamma' played in the background, was one of the best. Though the suicide bomber, played by Hirav Mehta, has a brief presence, his character has become meme favourite, loved by many on the internet. 

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5.Rizwan aka Mustafa Ahmed

Rizwan aka Mustafa Ahmed
5

For Dhurandhar 2, Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan, a RAW agent, underwent a physical transformation as well as a career shift to acting to charm the audience. His backstory has appealed to fans, and his character is going viral on the internet.

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