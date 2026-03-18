Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 18, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh
According to KOIMOI, Ranveer Singh is the main star of Dhurandhar 2. He earned Rs 50 crore for his role. Being the lead actor, his fee is the highest in the film, reflecting his popularity and importance.
2.Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna played an important supporting role in Dhurandhar 2. He received Rs 2.5 crore for his work. While smaller than the lead’s fee, it shows his value as a strong supporting actor.
3.Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt, a well-known veteran, earned Rs 10 crore for his role in Dhurandhar 2. His experience and screen presence make him a major draw and his fee reflects that.
4.R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan played a key supporting character in Dhurandhar 2. He was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. His performance adds depth to the story, and his fee shows his importance in the cast.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 faces setback: Tamil, Telugu paid premiere shows cancelled, know reason
5.Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun, the young actor in the film, earned Rs 1 crore. As a rising talent, her role may be smaller, but her fee reflects the industry’s investment in promising new actors.