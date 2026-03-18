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Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated to Iran's attacks?

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Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated to Iran's attacks?

Explained: Why have Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain not retaliated?

Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed auction row at The Hundred

Lalit Modi sends strong message to Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran after Abrar Ahmed

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

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Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

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Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 has a star-studded cast, with each actor earning fees based on their role and popularity. From Ranveer Singh (Hamza Ali Mazari) to Sara Arjun (Yalina Jamali) and other important characters, the pay reflects their significance in the film.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 18, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
1

According to KOIMOI, Ranveer Singh is the main star of Dhurandhar 2. He earned Rs 50 crore for his role. Being the lead actor, his fee is the highest in the film, reflecting his popularity and importance.

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2.Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna
2

Akshaye Khanna played an important supporting role in Dhurandhar 2. He received Rs 2.5 crore for his work. While smaller than the lead’s fee, it shows his value as a strong supporting actor.

3.Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
3

Sanjay Dutt, a well-known veteran, earned Rs 10 crore for his role in Dhurandhar 2. His experience and screen presence make him a major draw and his fee reflects that.

4.R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan
4

R. Madhavan played a key supporting character in Dhurandhar 2. He was paid Rs 9 crore for his role. His performance adds depth to the story, and his fee shows his importance in the cast.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 faces setback: Tamil, Telugu paid premiere shows cancelled, know reason

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5.Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun
5

Sara Arjun, the young actor in the film, earned Rs 1 crore. As a rising talent, her role may be smaller, but her fee reflects the industry’s investment in promising new actors.

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