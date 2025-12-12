FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Hema Malini organised a heartfelt prayer meeting in New Delhi to honour Dharmendra. Family members, Bollywood personalities, and top political leaders attended the ceremony to pay their respects.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

1.Hema Malini, her daughters, and Arun Govil pay tribute

Hema Malini, her daughters, and Arun Govil pay tribute
1

Hema Malini sits with her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Actor Arun Govil was seen offering his respect with folded hands.

2.Hema Malini with her daughters and son-in-law, Vaibhav Vohra

Hema Malini with her daughters and son-in-law, Vaibhav Vohra
2

Hema Malini stands with Esha and Ahana, while Vaibhav Vohra, Ahana’s husband, joins them. Their presence together symbolises how the family supports one another as they greeted the visitors who came to pay homage to Dharmendra.

3.Hema Malini With Esha Deol

Hema Malini With Esha Deol
3

Hema Malini is accompanied by her elder daughter, Esha Deol. Esha, dressed in a traditional white outfit, remains close to her mother throughout.

4.Hema Malini breaks down while speaking

Hema Malini breaks down while speaking
4

Hema Malini broke down on stage while offering her tribute. Standing at the podium, she expresses her grief, remembering Dharmendra with heartfelt words. Esha and Ahana, standing beside her, look on with heavy hearts.

5.Kangana Ranaut holds Hema Malini’s hands

Kangana Ranaut holds Hema Malini’s hands
5

Kangana Ranaut is seen kneeling beside Hema Malini, gently holding her hands. The photograph also shows Esha and Ahana nearby.

6.Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pays tribute

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pays tribute
6

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offering her respects. She greets Hema Malini and her family with folded hands, joining the long list of leaders who attended.

7.Political leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, pay their respects

Political leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, pay their respects
7

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and several other dignitaries are seated alongside Hema Malini and her daughters.

