Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

2 . Love that faced impossible odds

Their love story was far from simple. Dharmendra was already married with four children, and his first wife initially refused to grant a divorce. Hema’s family, too, opposed their relationship. At one point, Hema was even about to marry Bollywood actor Jitendra, but her heart belonged to Dharmendra. Against all odds, they found ways to keep their love alive. Dharmendra even converted to Islam to be able to marry Hema, showing the lengths they were willing to go for each other.