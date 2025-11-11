FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s legendary love has survived decades of challenges, unconventional choices and societal pressures. Today, as he battles health issues, their enduring bond continues to inspire fans across generations.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 11, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

1.Chance meeting on film sets

Chance meeting on film sets
1

It all began in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dharmendra, already famed as Bollywood’s rugged He-Man, met the graceful Hema Malini. From the moment Hema laid eyes on him, she felt an instant connection. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, but little did anyone know, this pairing would spark a real-life romance that would endure decades.

 

2.Love that faced impossible odds

Love that faced impossible odds
2

Their love story was far from simple. Dharmendra was already married with four children, and his first wife initially refused to grant a divorce. Hema’s family, too, opposed their relationship. At one point, Hema was even about to marry Bollywood actor Jitendra, but her heart belonged to Dharmendra. Against all odds, they found ways to keep their love alive. Dharmendra even converted to Islam to be able to marry Hema, showing the lengths they were willing to go for each other.

 

3.The wedding and family life

The wedding and family life
3

In 1980, Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in a private ceremony. Over the years, they welcomed two daughters, Esha and Ahana, and built a family grounded in love and mutual respect. The couple often shares nostalgic glimpses of their journey together, celebrating the highs and even the challenges, with a sense of gratitude and joy that inspires fans across generations.

 

4.Unconventional but strong

Unconventional but strong
4

Their union was unconventional for its time, yet it thrived. Hema often reflects that following her heart led to a life of happiness and self-respect. The couple faced public scrutiny and had to make personal sacrifices, but their bond only grew stronger. Together, they have shown that love is not just about following norms, but about standing by each other through thick and thin.

 

5.Today: Love in the face of challenges

Today: Love in the face of challenges
5

Recently, Dharmendra’s health has been a concern, with the actor undergoing treatment and careful monitoring. Throughout this challenging period, Hema Malini has been by his side, sharing heartfelt updates with fans and showing the strength of their enduring love. Even today, after more than four decades, their story continues to inspire, proof that true love is timeless, resilient and deeply human.

