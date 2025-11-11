Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date
Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside
Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast, says it may be 'Fidayeen' suicide attack
Amid Jackie Chan death rumour, know how rich 71-year-old martial arts legend is, his net worth is...
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs
Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 11, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
1.Chance meeting on film sets
It all began in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dharmendra, already famed as Bollywood’s rugged He-Man, met the graceful Hema Malini. From the moment Hema laid eyes on him, she felt an instant connection. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, but little did anyone know, this pairing would spark a real-life romance that would endure decades.
2.Love that faced impossible odds
Their love story was far from simple. Dharmendra was already married with four children, and his first wife initially refused to grant a divorce. Hema’s family, too, opposed their relationship. At one point, Hema was even about to marry Bollywood actor Jitendra, but her heart belonged to Dharmendra. Against all odds, they found ways to keep their love alive. Dharmendra even converted to Islam to be able to marry Hema, showing the lengths they were willing to go for each other.
3.The wedding and family life
In 1980, Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in a private ceremony. Over the years, they welcomed two daughters, Esha and Ahana, and built a family grounded in love and mutual respect. The couple often shares nostalgic glimpses of their journey together, celebrating the highs and even the challenges, with a sense of gratitude and joy that inspires fans across generations.
4.Unconventional but strong
Their union was unconventional for its time, yet it thrived. Hema often reflects that following her heart led to a life of happiness and self-respect. The couple faced public scrutiny and had to make personal sacrifices, but their bond only grew stronger. Together, they have shown that love is not just about following norms, but about standing by each other through thick and thin.
5.Today: Love in the face of challenges
Recently, Dharmendra’s health has been a concern, with the actor undergoing treatment and careful monitoring. Throughout this challenging period, Hema Malini has been by his side, sharing heartfelt updates with fans and showing the strength of their enduring love. Even today, after more than four decades, their story continues to inspire, proof that true love is timeless, resilient and deeply human.