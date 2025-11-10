FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead

Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details

Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH

Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead

Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links

Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more

23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'

Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on husband's condition

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details

Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 dead, several injured; check

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra is reportedly not keeping well. As fans send prayers for his recovery, here’s a look at his family tree, from his marriages to his talented children and 13 grandchildren who carry forward his cinematic legacy.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 10, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

1.Dharmendra’s Marriages: Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini

Dharmendra’s Marriages: Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini
1

Before joining films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 through an arranged marriage. The couple had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijayta, and Ajeeta.

Years later, in 1970, Dharmendra met Hema Malini on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real love, and the two married on May 2, 1980. They share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Advertisement

2.Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
2

Dharmendra and Prakash's eldest son, Sunny Deol, rose to fame with hits like Ghayal, Border, and Gadar. He married Pooja Deol in 1984, and they have two sons, Karan and Rajveer.

Bobby Deol, the younger son, began his acting career in Dharam Veer (1977). Bobby married Tanya Ahuja in 1996, the daughter of a leading banker. The couple has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, who are now gaining attention for their public appearances and charm.

3.Vijayta and Ajeeta Deol

Vijayta and Ajeeta Deol
3

Dharmendra and Prakash’s second daughter, Vijayta Deol, is married to Vivek Gill. They have two children, Prerna and Sahil.

The youngest daughter, Ajeeta Deol, lives in the USA with her husband, Dr Kiran Chaudhri, a dentist. They have two daughters, Nikita, also a dentist, and Priyanka.

4.Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol

Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol
4

Sunny and Pooja’s elder son, Karan Deol, began as an assistant director before debuting with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), directed by his father. In June 2023, Karan married Drisha Acharya, continuing the Deol family’s legacy.

Their younger son, Rajveer Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Dono (2023), showcasing the charm and grace of the next generation of Deols.

TRENDING NOW

5.Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Esha Deol and Ahana Deol
5

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Esha Deol debuted in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002) and starred in hits like Dhoom and No Entry. She married Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, though the couple parted ways in 2024.

Ahana Deol, who briefly acted in Na Tum Jano Na Hum, married Vaibhav Vora in 2014. They are parents to a son, Darien, and twin daughters, Adea and Astraia.

6.Ajit Singh Deol and Abhay Deol: The extended Deol family

Ajit Singh Deol and Abhay Deol: The extended Deol family
6

Dharmendra’s younger brother, Ajit Singh Deol, was a talented actor, producer, and director known for Khhotte Sikkay and Meharbaani. He passed away in 2015. Ajit married Usha Deol, and they had three children: Abhay, Ritu, and Veerta.

Abhay Deol, the most famous among them, debuted in Socha Na Tha (2005) and gained acclaim for films like Dev D and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on husband's condition
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 dead, several injured; check
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE