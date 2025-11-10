Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 10, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
1.Dharmendra’s Marriages: Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini
Before joining films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 through an arranged marriage. The couple had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijayta, and Ajeeta.
Years later, in 1970, Dharmendra met Hema Malini on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real love, and the two married on May 2, 1980. They share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.
2.Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
Dharmendra and Prakash's eldest son, Sunny Deol, rose to fame with hits like Ghayal, Border, and Gadar. He married Pooja Deol in 1984, and they have two sons, Karan and Rajveer.
Bobby Deol, the younger son, began his acting career in Dharam Veer (1977). Bobby married Tanya Ahuja in 1996, the daughter of a leading banker. The couple has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, who are now gaining attention for their public appearances and charm.
3.Vijayta and Ajeeta Deol
Dharmendra and Prakash’s second daughter, Vijayta Deol, is married to Vivek Gill. They have two children, Prerna and Sahil.
The youngest daughter, Ajeeta Deol, lives in the USA with her husband, Dr Kiran Chaudhri, a dentist. They have two daughters, Nikita, also a dentist, and Priyanka.
4.Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol
Sunny and Pooja’s elder son, Karan Deol, began as an assistant director before debuting with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), directed by his father. In June 2023, Karan married Drisha Acharya, continuing the Deol family’s legacy.
Their younger son, Rajveer Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Dono (2023), showcasing the charm and grace of the next generation of Deols.
5.Esha Deol and Ahana Deol
Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Esha Deol debuted in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002) and starred in hits like Dhoom and No Entry. She married Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, though the couple parted ways in 2024.
Ahana Deol, who briefly acted in Na Tum Jano Na Hum, married Vaibhav Vora in 2014. They are parents to a son, Darien, and twin daughters, Adea and Astraia.
6.Ajit Singh Deol and Abhay Deol: The extended Deol family
Dharmendra’s younger brother, Ajit Singh Deol, was a talented actor, producer, and director known for Khhotte Sikkay and Meharbaani. He passed away in 2015. Ajit married Usha Deol, and they had three children: Abhay, Ritu, and Veerta.
Abhay Deol, the most famous among them, debuted in Socha Na Tha (2005) and gained acclaim for films like Dev D and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.