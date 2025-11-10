Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

1 . Dharmendra’s Marriages: Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini

Before joining films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 through an arranged marriage. The couple had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijayta, and Ajeeta.

Years later, in 1970, Dharmendra met Hema Malini on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real love, and the two married on May 2, 1980. They share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.