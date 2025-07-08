4 . Sourav Ganguly Biopic

4

Starring Rajkummar Rao as Dada, this film captures the fiery passion and global impact of one of India's most iconic cricket captains. Ganguly himself is deeply involved-coaching Rao on Bengali nuances and staying hands-on to preserve authenticity. Filming is expected to start mid-2025, with a theatrical release slated for late 2026.