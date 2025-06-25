ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jun 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
1.Hum Tum
What starts as a clash of personalities between cartoonist Karan (Saif Ali Khan) and headstrong Rhea (Rani Mukerji) gradually transforms into friendship and eventually love. Their relationship spans years and continents—proof that even the most unlikely connections can evolve beautifully over time.
2.Street Dancer 3D
Dance battles, national pride, and heated rivalry define the bond between Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor). Initially opponents from different countries, their animosity slowly shifts into respect, unity, and a sizzling romance, all choreographed to high-energy moves and deep emotion.
3.Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
In this fiery Shakespearean adaptation, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone portray star-crossed lovers from warring families. What begins as lust and loathing quickly spirals into intense, passionate love, with consequences as deadly as they are poetic.
4.Ishaqzaade
Parma (Arjun Kapoor) and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra) belong to rival political families in a volatile town. What begins with betrayal and hatred takes a drastic turn as the two are forced into marriage and find themselves falling deeply, destructively in love.
5.Tara Vs Bilal
In this modern romantic drama, Tara (Sonia Rathee) and Bilal (Harshvardhan Rane) are polar opposites thrown into a fake marriage. Initially at odds, their constant bickering and emotional differences give way to empathy and real affection, turning a deal of convenience into a heartfelt connection.
