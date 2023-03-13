Deepika Padukone, Stephanie Ann Hsu, Ana de Armas, others turn heads in glamorous outfits at Oscars 2023

It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone raised the temperature when she arrived at the event in a black gown. Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Ana de Armas, Stephanie Ann Hsu were also seen giving us major fashion goals.

Take a look: