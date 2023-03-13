Deepika Padukone, Stephanie Ann Hsu, Ana de Armas, others turn heads in glamorous outfits at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Ana de Armas, Stephanie Ann Hsu were also seen giving us major fashion goals at Oscars 2023
It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone raised the temperature when she arrived at the event in a black gown. Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Ana de Armas, Stephanie Ann Hsu were also seen giving us major fashion goals.
Take a look:
1. Stephanie Ann Hsu
Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Ann Hsu was looking beautiful in a pink gown.
2. Ana de Armas
3. Halle Berry
Halle Berry opted for a High Slit Gown at the 2023 Oscars, she sure knows how to turn heads.
4. Rihanna
Rihanna, who never fails to impress us with her style statement, was seen flaunting her baby bump in a sexy black outfit.
5. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh’s Oscars look grabbed everyone's attention, she was wearing a beige, strapless taffeta dress designed by Valentino.
6. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, the Indian beauty, was looking amazing in a black gown. Kangana Ranaut tweeted for her, she wrote, "How beautiful Deepika Padukone
looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."