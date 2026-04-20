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'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

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Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone recently shared an Instagram post announcing her second pregnancy at the age of 40. Several Bollywood actresses, including Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, have also embraced motherhood in recent years.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 20, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

1.Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone:
1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared a heartfelt post featuring their daughter Dua. They had welcomed their first child in September 2024, a baby girl named 'Dua' and Deepika is now preparing for motherhood again at 40.

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2.Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif:
2

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal and shared the news on Instagram with gratitude. The couple had earlier announced the pregnancy with a warm and intimate post.

3.Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor:
3

Sonam Kapoor recently welcomed her second son with husband Anand Ahuja. She shared hospital pictures and thanked doctors and staff in an emotional note. Their elder son name Vayu, is happy to have a younger brother, completing their family.

4.Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan:
4

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021 at the age of 40. Already a mother to Taimur, she continues to balance her acting career and motherhood with ease.

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    5.Priyanka Chopra:

    Priyanka Chopra:
    5

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Her name honours Priyanka’s mother and symbolises a fragrant flower, marking a special moment in their family journey.

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