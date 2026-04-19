Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 19, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
1.How they met?
Ranveer Singh first noticed Deepika Padukone at a 2012 awards event in Macau. He has stated in his interviews that he was attracted to her from the moment he saw her, as her presence and charm impressed him.
2.On-set love affair:
Their relationship developed during the filming of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised and their personal bond grew stronger during and after the shoot.
3.A hidden proposal:
After several years of dating, the couple got engaged privately around 2015–2016, as Deepika later confirmed in interviews. They kept it away from the public and shared it only with close family members. They have consistently spoken about maintaining commitment through ups and downs without public breakups.
4.A lavish fairytale wedding:
The couple married in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding included both Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies and was attended only by close friends and family. They later hosted wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai for industry colleagues.
5.First child 'Dua':
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, on 8 September 2024. The couple shared the joyful news publicly, and they later revealed the name 'Dua' (meaning prayer).
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6.Second pregnancy:
Deepika Padukone has announced her second pregnancy through a social media post, sharing a family moment that included her daughter Dua. The couple has not disclosed further personal details beyond the announcement, but the news has been widely confirmed in entertainment media.