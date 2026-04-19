Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 19, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
1.Deepika Padukone net worth:
Deepika Padukone has an estimated net worth of around ₹500 crore. She charges Rs 15-Rs 30 crore per film and earns heavily from global brands like Louis Vuitton and Adidas, along with her skincare business 82°E.
2.Ranveer Singh net worth:
Ranveer Singh has an estimated net worth of around Rs 400 crore. He earns from blockbuster films (often Rs 20-Rs 50 crore per project), 30 or more premium brand endorsements and luxury investments, making him one of India’s highest-paid actors.
3.Combined wealth power:
Together, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated at over Rs 900 crore in 2026. Their wealth comes from films, international endorsements, brand ownerships and high-value real estate investments.
4.Who is richer?
Deepika Padukone is currently the richer partner, with higher earnings from global luxury endorsements and business ventures. Ranveer Singh remains equally influential, with strong film-driven brand value and endorsements and his recent film Dhurandhar has also created significant buzz in the film industry.
Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline
5.Luxury assets and investments:
The couple owns premium properties, including a Rs 119 crore Bandra quadruplex and a ₹40 crore Worli apartment in Mumbai. Their portfolio reflects strong investments in luxury real estate and long-term wealth building. Deepika Padukone has also announced her second pregnancy through a social media post, sharing a family moment that included their daughter, Dua.