Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

4 . Who is richer?

4

Deepika Padukone is currently the richer partner, with higher earnings from global luxury endorsements and business ventures. Ranveer Singh remains equally influential, with strong film-driven brand value and endorsements and his recent film Dhurandhar has also created significant buzz in the film industry.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline