HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika Padukone’s exit from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel has surprised fans. This isn’t the first time buzz about her being dropped from films has made headlines. From Spirit to Gangubai, here’s a look at seven films where she was reportedly replaced or removed.

Rishika Baranwal | Sep 18, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

1.Kalki 2898 AD (Sequel)

Kalki 2898 AD (Sequel)
1

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the film’s sequel. The role is expected to be recast, making this one of the most high-profile exits of her career.

2.Spirit

Spirit
2

Deepika was all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, but reports say she was dropped after creative and contractual disagreements. Later, another actress was announced as the female lead.

3.Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi
3

Before Alia Bhatt was finalised for Gangubai Kathiawadi, reports suggested Deepika was considered for the role. However, she was not taken forward, leading to talk that she had been replaced.

 

4.Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan
4

Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan featured Katrina Kaif opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Industry chatter has long suggested that Deepika was initially approached but later dropped, with the role eventually going to Katrina.

5.Sultan

Sultan
5

For Salman Khan’s blockbuster Sultan, Anushka Sharma became the face of the film. But trade circles had earlier buzzed that Deepika was in the running before being sidelined.

6.Rockstar

Rockstar
6

When Imtiaz Ali was casting Rockstar, Deepika’s name was reportedly on the list. Eventually, the female lead went to Nargis Fakhri, sparking speculation that Deepika was replaced.

 

7.Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
7

Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo went on floors with Sonam Kapoor as the heroine. But rumour mills claim Deepika was once in talks before being dropped from the project.

