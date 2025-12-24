Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Parliament Finally Said It Out Loud: India Needs a Tokenisation Law
DNA Web Desk | Dec 24, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
1.Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) - Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh could be a strong Wolverine pick because he can channel the same raw intensity and emotional depth that Hugh Jackman brought to the character. His ability to shift between ferocity, vulnerability and a rough-edged charm makes him capable of carrying Wolverine’s trademark rage, grit, and inner conflict, while still giving it a fresh, uniquely Indian spin.
2.Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) - Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty fits Sabretooth so well because he brings an effortless mix of power and menace to the screen. His rugged physicality, grounded aggression and silent-but-deadly style echo the brutal aura Tyler Mane established. With his experience portraying intimidating, no-nonsense characters, Suniel can capture Sabretooth’s ferocity and that chilling, animalistic calm
3.Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) - Ranbir Kapoor
What makes him a standout choice for Deadpool is his ability to blend charm with a slightly unhinged edge. He effortlessly plays characters who are playful, unpredictable, and emotionally layered, exactly the balance that defines Deadpool. His sharp dialogue delivery, expressive reactions and knack for rapid-fire humour make him well-suited to capture the character’s chaotic, talkative energy while still grounding him with moments of real heart.
4.Elektra (Jennifer Garner) - Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone stands out for Elektra because she brings a sharp, controlled intensity that suits a character trained to be both graceful and deadly. She has the physical command to make Elektra’s combat feel believable, and the emotional depth to portray her inner conflict without overselling it. Deepika’s mix of poise, power, and precision aligns naturally with the disciplined, assassin-like aura Jennifer Garner established.
5.Remy LeBeau/ Gambit (Channing Tatum) - Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal brings that perfect blend of mischief, charm, and controlled chaos that’s at the heart of Gambit. Remy LeBeau isn’t just a smooth-talking mutant; he’s unpredictable, stylish and carries a dangerous edge beneath his easy smile. Vicky has proven time and again (in roles like URI, Manmarziyaan, and Masaan) that he can switch from intense to effortless charisma in a heartbeat - exactly the duality you need for a character who flirts, fights and keeps everyone guessing.
