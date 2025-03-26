5 . Zoya Akhtar

5

Zoya and her father, Javed Akhtar also attended the CCA 2025, celebrating the new wave of cinema. Here's the list of winners in the Feature Film Category.

Feature Film Category:

• Best Film: ‘All We Imagine As Light’

• Best Director: Payal Kapadia for ‘All We Imagine As Light’

• Best Actor: Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

• Best Actress: Darshana Rajendran for ‘Paradise’

• Best Supporting Actor: Ravi Kishan for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

• Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

• Best Writing: Anand Ekarshi for ‘Aattam’

• Best Cinematography: Ranabir Das for ‘All We Imagine AsLight’

• Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker for ‘Kill’