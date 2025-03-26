ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Mar 26, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
1.Richa Chadha with her big win
Richa Chadha's production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins Gender Sensitivity Award
2.Raghav Juyal
The main antogonist of Kill, Raghav Juyal graced the stage while awarding the Best Editing to Shivkumar V. Panicker for his film.
3.Konkona Sen Sharma
Konkona Sen Sharma also attended the 7th edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2025, held in Mumbai.
Notable winners for the 7th Edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2025
Web Series Category:
• Best Web Series: ‘Poacher’
• Best Director: Richie Mehta for ‘Poacher’
• Best Actor: Barun Sobti for ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’
• Best Actress: Nimisha Sajayan for ‘Poacher’
• Best Supporting Actor: Dibyendu Bhattacharya for ‘Poacher’
• Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti for ‘Poacher’
• Best Writing: Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran, Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi for ‘Poacher’
4.Kani Kusruti's reaction after winning the accolade
All We Imagine as Light may have been ignored for the Oscars, but it won the Best Film award in the Feature Films Category. In the photo, Kani Kusruti is seen delivering her speech after holding the trophy.
5.Zoya Akhtar
Zoya and her father, Javed Akhtar also attended the CCA 2025, celebrating the new wave of cinema. Here's the list of winners in the Feature Film Category.
Feature Film Category:
• Best Film: ‘All We Imagine As Light’
• Best Director: Payal Kapadia for ‘All We Imagine As Light’
• Best Actor: Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’
• Best Actress: Darshana Rajendran for ‘Paradise’
• Best Supporting Actor: Ravi Kishan for ‘Laapataa Ladies’
• Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’
• Best Writing: Anand Ekarshi for ‘Aattam’
• Best Cinematography: Ranabir Das for ‘All We Imagine AsLight’
• Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker for ‘Kill’
