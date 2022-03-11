Critics Choice Awards 2022: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Neha Dhupia, celebs arrive in style – See pics

Take a peek at the fantastic outfits that celebrities wore to the star-studded awards show.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, and others walked the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards looking lovely! Anupama Chopra, Stutee Ghosh, Renuka Vyavahare, Rohit Khilnani, and Bhawana Somaaya were among the critics who attended the event.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a flared green dress that looked amazing on her.
2. Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia wore a collared dress with beautiful embroidery all over it.
3. Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff looked dashing in a black pant suit and kept it classy.
4. Konkana Sen
Konkana Sen exuded boss vibes in an exquisite pantsuit that complemented her perfectly.
5. The critics
The critics Anupama Chopra, Stutee Ghosh, Renuka Vyavahare, Rohit Khilnani, and Bhawana Somaaya aced the fashion game as well.