
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress

Know all about Chris Evans's Portuguese girlfriend Alba Baptista.

  • Feb 15, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Hollywood actor Chris Evans aka Captain America took to his social media on the occasion of Valentine's Day to post adorable pictures with his girlfriend Alba Baptista. The two kept their relationship a secret for a year, but this Valentine's Day the 41 years old actor decided to go public. 

Let's have a look at the ictures shared by Evans: 

1. Chris Evans Instagram post

Chris Evans Instagram post
Evans posted a streak of photos with his 25 years old girlfriend on various social media platforms. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Adorable photos of the couple

Adorable photos of the couple
In the photos, we can see the couple spending a lot of quality time together as they go on dates, treks, vacations, and car rides. (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. Who is Alba Baptista?

Who is Alba Baptista?
Alba Baptista is an portugese actress. She began her career in her native Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. Alba Baptista English-language debut

Alba Baptista English-language debut
Alba Baptista starred on the Netflix series Warrior Nun marking her English-language debut. (Photo: Instagram)

 

5. Alba Baptista education

Alba Baptista education
Alba Baptista was born in Lisbon and attended a German school in Portugal. (Photo: Instagram)

 

6. Alba started acting at 15

Alba started acting at 15
Alba decided to become an actor at the age of 15. (Photo: Instagram)

 

7. The couple went public

The couple went public
Chris Evans confirmed his romance with actress Alba Baptista back in January. (Photo: Instagram)

 

