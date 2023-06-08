Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

5/5

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

A French journalist Amar Taoualit has claimed that he saw V and Jennie holding each other’s hands and walking. To give the proof, he even shared the video on his TikTok. Since then, BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans are confused and want to know if it was actually Jennie and V who were walking holding hands in the video.