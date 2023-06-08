Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Photos of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' V often go viral on social media.
K-pop stars BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been making headlines for their dating rumors. Their fans have been sharing photos that prove that the two are in a relationship, however, there is no confirmation about the same. (All Images: Twitter, Instagram fan pages)
Let's take a look at their viral photos:
1. V kissing Jennie
Fans are involved in the Twitter war as some of them believe these are real photos. While there is a section of people who says that these are just edited photos. This photo is going viral on social media.
2. fans can't keep calm
BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if the rumours are true or if these are some doctored photos that have been going viral on social media.
3. HYBE's statement
Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment have issued a statement in which they have said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”
4. Dating rumours
Some fans are assuming that these photos may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.
5. Angry BTS ARMY
While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.
A French journalist Amar Taoualit has claimed that he saw V and Jennie holding each other’s hands and walking. To give the proof, he even shared the video on his TikTok. Since then, BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans are confused and want to know if it was actually Jennie and V who were walking holding hands in the video.
Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE TAENNIEEE MY HEART pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ— sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023